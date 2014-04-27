Warriors 118, Clippers 97: Stephen Curry buried seven 3-pointers en route to 33 points and added seven rebounds and seven assists as host Golden State evened the first-round Western Conference series at two games apiece.

Andre Iguodala added 22 points and nine assists and David Lee scored 15 on 7-of-11 shooting for the Warriors, who head back to Los Angeles for Game 5 on Tuesday. Klay Thompson scored 15 points before fouling out and Harrison Barnes contributed 15 points off the bench for Golden State.

Jamal Crawford scored 26 points in a reserve role to lead the Clippers, who spent the weekend dealing with outside distractions from their owner’s alleged comments. Blake Griffin added 21 points and Chris Paul had 16 and six assists for Los Angeles.

Curry hit his first five 3-point attempts, including three on three straight possessions during an 18-4 run that gave the Warriors a 25-10 edge at the midway point of the first quarter. The lead reached 20 points in the first quarter and got up to 66-43 late in the second before Golden State settled for an 18-point advantage at the break.

The Clippers crept within 11 points late in the third before Curry scored the final five points of a 7-0 burst to send the Warriors into the final period up 89-71. Los Angeles used back-to-back 3-pointers to trim the deficit to 96-87 with 8:03 left but Golden State got 3-pointers from Curry and Barnes during a 9-0 spurt that made it 109-90 and put the game away.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Los Angeles made a statement of protest against the racist remarks allegedly made by owner Donald Sterling when they came out before the game and threw their warmups in a pile on the floor while wearing their shirts inside out. … Golden State’s 39 points marked a first-quarter season high. … The Warriors’ 27 fast-break points were the most allowed by the Clippers this season.