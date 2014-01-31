Warriors rout weary Clippers

OAKLAND, Calif. -- After the Warriors’ disappointing home loss to the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, Golden State coach Mark Jackson unhappily observed that his team was fully capable of playing to the level of any opponent.

That is not a good thing when the Wizards provide the opposition, but it is a whole different story when the Los Angeles Clippers come to town.

The Warriors used a 12-2 burst early in the second quarter to open a 19-point lead, then blew the game open by holding the Clippers to a franchise-worst one field goal in the third period en route to a 111-92 thrashing of the Pacific Division leaders Thursday night.

By beating the Clippers for the second time this season, Golden State (28-19) put a happy ending on a five-game homestand that featured losses to the Indiana Pacers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Washington plus a win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

“I wish we had it figured out to do it every single game because that effort wasn’t there last game,” Warriors power forward David Lee said in comparing Thursday’s win with Tuesday’s 88-85 loss to the Wizards. “It’s just frustrating to know we have the talent in this locker room to be better. That’s what makes the Washington game really frustrating.”

The wins on the homestand came against teams with the second-best record (Portland) and fourth-best record in the Western Conference.

“We need to figure out a way to play like we did tonight and like we did against Portland more consistently,” said Lee, who shared game-high scoring honors for the Warriors, finishing with 22 points. “We’ve got to bring it to Utah (on Friday night).”

All-Star point guard Stephen Curry (22 points) joined Lee and four other Warriors in double figures. Golden State got 29 points from the league’s least productive bench while easily disposing of a tired Clippers club.

“What I liked about tonight was that we set the tone early and battled,” Warriors coach Mark Jackson said. “That’s a pretty good basketball team with a lot of weapons. That was a quality win for us.”

Shooting guard Klay Thompson (16 points), center Andrew Bogut (14), backup big man Marreese Speights (12) and reserve forward Harrison Barnes (10) made solid contributions for the Warriors.

Bogut (17 rebounds) and Lee (11) both recorded double-doubles.

“It hasn’t been a happy place around here,” Bogut said. “A lot of guys are edgy right now, not in great moods because we haven’t been playing good basketball. We responded well.”

The Clippers (33-16) won each of their previous four games, but they did so over a six-day stretch leading into Thursday’s contest.

They had one big run in them in their fifth game in seven nights, cutting a 54-35 deficit to 62-56 shortly before halftime. Shooting guard J.J. Redick sank two 3-pointers in the comeback.

The Clippers, down by eight at the half, came back from the break as flat as they were to start the game, watching Golden State run off to a 90-67 lead from which Los Angeles could not recover. The visitors missed 14 of 15 shots in the third period.

“We couldn’t make a shot,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. “It was one of those nights. Bad night for us, good night for Golden State.”

Redick had the Clippers’ only basket of the third quarter, a 3-pointer that came 6:23 into the period. Getting six points from Lee, the Warriors turned a 64-56 halftime advantage into an 80-58 blowout by that point.

“It was a tough game coming into it. We knew that,” Rivers said of the busy schedule. “I told the coaches before (the Washington game on Wednesday) that if we can win one of these two, I’d be very happy. We just didn’t have it. We had nothing.”

The Clippers beat the Wizards 110-103 on Wednesday at Staples Center.

All-Star power forward Blake Griffin had 27 points Thursday for the Clippers, who lost for the 15th time in their past 17 visits to Oakland. Griffin scored 20 of his points in the first half.

Point guard Darren Collison added a season-high 22 points, and Redick scored 12 on four 3-pointers in the losing effort. Center DeAndre Jordan grabbed 20 rebounds to complement nine points.

The game featured none of the extracurriculars that marred Golden State’s 105-103 home win over the Clippers on Christmas night. That contest included two ejections, two flagrant fouls and three technical fouls.

The Warriors never trailed Thursday, jumping out to an 11-point lead in the first quarter behind a combined 16 points and 10 rebounds from frontcourt mates Lee and Bogut.

Golden State’s reserves, led by Barnes, Speights and guard Jordan Crawford, contributed 18 second-quarter points as the Warriors built as much as a 19-point lead.

Los Angeles got as close as six before halftime but never closer than eight in the second half.

NOTES: Los Angeles PF Blake Griffin was held to a season-low three rebounds as the Clippers lost the battle of the boards 53-34. ... Clippers C DeAndre Jordan (.647) and Warriors C Andrew Bogut (.640) began the night Nos. 1 and 2 in the league in field-goal percentage, and each improved his mark. Jordan went 3-for-4, Bogut 7-for-11. ... Bogut recorded three blocked shots, his sixth consecutive game with at least two. ... Clippers PG Chris Paul was selected by the coaches to be among the seven Western Conference All-Star reserves for the Feb. 16 game in New Orleans. Paul currently is out of action with a separated shoulder. ... The Warriors are assured of having at least two representatives in New Orleans. PG Stephen Curry was voted by the fans into a starting spot for the West in the All-Star Game, while reserve SF Harrison Barnes was picked to participate in the Rising Stars Challenge on Feb. 14.