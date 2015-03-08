Warriors handle Clippers to take stranglehold of division

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green insisted Sunday he’s not surprised his team has built a 10-game lead over the Los Angeles Clippers in the Pacific Division.

At that same time, with the playoffs now just a little more than a month away, he recognizes exactly what that’ll mean upon regular season’s end.

“We know how good we are,” Green said after Golden State’s 106-98 win over the defending division champions. “At the end of the day, (the division lead) matters for five more weeks. Then it’ll be the playoffs and it doesn’t matter anymore.”

Green led all scorers with 23 points as the Warriors beat the Clippers for the second time in three meetings since L.A., getting Game 7 at home, recorded a 4-3 triumph in the first round of last year’s playoffs.

Green believes things are different 61 games later.

“You definitely want to send a message in a game like this,” he said. “There are teams you might see down the road in the playoffs. You want to plant a seed what happened to them in the past.”

The Clippers played Sunday without star power forward Blake Griffin (elbow infection) and Sixth Man of the Year candidate Jamal Crawford (calf contusion). They had combined for 42 points and 22 rebounds in the clubs’ most recent matchup, a 100-86 Clippers home win on Christmas Day.

Sunday’s result was the 10th straight win by the home team in the California rivalry. The Warriors have beaten the Clippers seven in a row in Oakland.

“We’ve proven we can play with teams with Jamal and Blake out,” said Clippers coach Doc Rivers. “What we haven’t done is win without them yet.”

Shooting guard Klay Thompson and backup Shaun Livingston complemented Green with 21 points apiece as the Warriors (49-12) wrapped up a perfect three-game homestand with their 27th win in 29 home games this season.

The Warriors haven’t lost a home game to a Western Conference team since Nov. 11.

Golden State was able to win easily despite an uncharacteristically unproductive statistical day from standout point guard Stephen Curry. The Most Valuable Player candidate was held to 12 points and four assists in his matchup with fellow All-Star guard Chris Paul.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr warned not to let the numbers fool you.

”If teams want to attack Steph (with double-teams), that’s OK with us,“ Kerr insisted. ”I like to see that because we should be able to score in 4-on-3 (situations). Four-on-3 in the NBA is hard to guard.

“When we get the ball out of (Curry‘s) hands, spread the floor with shooters and get the ball to Draymond, usually something good comes.”

Paul recorded a 14-point, 11-assist double-double for the Clippers (40-23), who were playing their fifth road game in their last six outings. L.A. had won its previous three road games.

Green had 10 of his 23 points in the third quarter, during which Golden State broke the game open, outscoring the Clippers 30-18 to go up 19, 87-68, entering the final period.

Green (8-for-15), Thompson (9-for-13) and Livingston (9-for-14) all hit better than half their shots, as the Warriors dropped in an even 50.0 percent of their attempts overall and 10 of their 22 3-pointers. Green and Thompson each made three 3‘s.

“He didn’t have big numbers, but he made every right play,” Green said in crediting Curry for the offensive success. “He put us in 4-on-3 situations. His impact on the game tonight won’t show up in the stat sheet.”

The win was the 49th of the season for the Warriors, giving them 49 or more wins in consecutive seasons for the first time in franchise history. Golden State went 51-31 last year when it finished six games behind the Clippers in the Pacific.

Small forward Harrison Barnes had 10 points and eight rebounds for the Warriors, who complete a back-to-back Monday night at Phoenix.

Reserve guard Austin Rivers had 22 points and shooting guard JJ Redick 18 for the Clippers, who currently reside in the fifth playoff position in the Western Conference.

Backup forward Hedo Turkoglu hit four 3-pointers to account for all of his 12 points, and center DeAndre Jordan snatched a game-high 14 rebounds for the Clippers, who return home Monday night to face Minnesota.

“They are playing great basketball, great team basketball,” Jordan observed of the Warriors. “(But) it is a long season.”

The Warriors never trailed after a 13-2 burst late in the second quarter turned a one-point deficit into a 50-40 lead. Livingston came off the bench to have seven of his 21 points in the run, during which the Clippers missed six of their seven shots over a 3:39 span.

NOTES: Clippers coach Doc Rivers and Warriors PF Draymond Green had a disagreement over the current state of the NBA Defensive Player of the Year race. Asked before the game if his big man, C DeAndre Jordan, and Green were the top two defenders in the league, Rivers insisted, “No. I just believe that D.J. (Jordan) is 1. I don’t think there’s a 2.” Told of the remarks after the win, Green countered, “Defensive Player of the Year is a goal of mine, and I think I‘m the Defensive Player of the Year. I‘m not second; I think I‘m first.” ... Green was bumped by Clippers reserve SG Dahntay Jones while doing an interview with ESPN on the court after the game, an incident Green believes should be reviewed by the NBA. ... The Clippers announced before the game the signing of veteran PG Nate Robinson to a 10-day contract. The 30-year-old had five points and three assists in his L.A. debut Sunday.