Curry scores 31 as Warriors edge Clippers

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The last team standing in the playoffs last season is also the last team standing among the Western Conference unbeatens this season.

The Golden State Warriors can thank their most valuable player -- both this year and last -- for that.

Point guard Stephen Curry hit his seventh 3-pointer with 1:08 remaining to produce the 17th and final lead change of the night, and the Warriors outlasted the Los Angeles Clippers 112-108 Wednesday night in a battle of the West’s last two unbeaten teams.

“Nothing’s going to come easy this year,” said Curry, the game’s leading scorer with 31 points. “We’ve been through this before. There were some emotions on the bench. That’s what we needed -- a little fire. You can tell this meant something to us.”

Curry, the reigning NBA Player of the Week, scored 13 consecutive Warriors points late in the game, including his straightaway 3-pointer that turned a one-point Golden State deficit into a 108-106 lead.

Curry and backcourt mate Klay Thompson added two last-minute free throws apiece as the Warriors (5-0) recorded their eighth consecutive home win over their Southern California rivals. Golden State had won its first four games by a record total of 100 points.

“The guys kept their poise out there,” Warriors interim coach Luke Walton said. “They’re obviously battle-tested.”

A majority of Curry’s points came on 7-for-11 accuracy from 3-point range.

“You don’t get better than that,” Walton said of Curry, who overcame early foul trouble and 4-for-12 shooting in the first three periods. “When we really needed him the most, he stepped up for us and made huge plays. He’s a winner. He showed why he’s the MVP of the league right now.”

Small forward Harrison Barnes added 17 points and Thompson 16 for the Warriors, who placed all five starters in double figures.

Point guard Chris Paul had 24 points and nine assists for the Clippers (4-1), and power forward Blake Griffin contributed 23 points and 10 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough.

“It would have been encouraging if we won,” said Clippers shooting guard J.J. Redick, who buried three 3-pointers on a 13-point night. “We are not the ‘Bad News Bears.’ We are a team that has championship aspirations, and for us to do that, we have to win.”

Playing just their second road game of the season, the Clippers trailed by as many as 17 in the first half before rallying into a 97-87 lead on a follow shot by super-sub guard Jamal Crawford with 7:56 to play.

Barnes then caught fire for the Warriors, dropping in four consecutive hoops, including back-to-back threes, in a personal 10-1 run that closed the gap to 98-97.

Curry’s sixth 3-pointer helped the Warriors go up by as much as 103-99, but Griffin and Paul countered with hoops that produced a 103-all tie with 3:28 left.

The Clippers took a brief 106-105 lead on a free throw by center DeAndre Jordan (11 points, 13 rebounds) with 1:17 to go. However, Curry’s seventh 3-pointer with 1:08 remaining put Golden State ahead for good.

“That’s what makes it a rivalry,” Walton said of the tightness of the game, which featured 10 ties to go along with the 17 lead changes. “That was great basketball tonight.”

The Warriors were coming off a 50-point win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

”They’re just different,“ Walton said of the two victories. ”Beating a team like Memphis by 50 is pretty gratifying. The energy of a close game like this against our rivals is obviously fun because the building is electric.

“Maybe it’s not a 50-point game, but I’ll take them either way.”

A 15-2 Warriors flurry in the second quarter opened a 46-29 lead. The Clippers chipped away for the next 14 minutes, though, first closing within 63-56 by halftime, then grabbing their first lead since the first quarter at 79-77 on a jumper by Crawford with 1:57 left in the third.

“It was a heck of a basketball game,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. “I’ll take this game all day.”

NOTES: Clippers C DeAndre Jordan (4,711) grabbed 13 rebounds to take over the all-time franchise lead from PF Elton Brand (4,710). ... Clippers PG Chris Paul sustained a groin injury late in the game. “I don’t think it’s severe,” coach Doc Rivers said. ... Warriors C Andrew Bogut (concussion) missed his fourth consecutive game. He has yet to be cleared even to practice with the team. ... Warriors PG Stephen Curry equaled SF Dennis Scott’s 78-game streak with at least one 3-pointer, the fourth-longest run in NBA history.