Warriors earn 10th straight win over rival Clippers

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Even after nine consecutive head-to-head wins, the Golden State Warriors approached the Los Angeles Clippers like a rival Thursday night.

When the final firework exploded in a highly emotional, technical-foul-marred game, the Warriors had win No. 10.

Stephen Curry contributed five 3-pointers to a 50-point, third-quarter eruption that erased a halftime deficit and propelled the Warriors to a 123-113 victory over the Clippers.

"We didn't have much fire in the first half," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said of the first 24 minutes following an eight-day All-Star break. "We talked at halftime about playing with more urgency -- and the guys really did."

Curry had 20 points and Kevin Durant 15 in the third period, which began with the Warriors trailing their Pacific Division rival 61-49. Curry finished with 35 points, and Durant had 25.

"You know they're going to go on those runs. They have too many shooters not to," said Clippers guard Austin Rivers, whose 11 first-half points helped put Golden State in a hole. "They've got the best shooters in the league on one team. The three best shooters in the league on one team. It's stupid to expect them not hit threes and tough shots."

The win completed a second consecutive 4-0 season-series sweep for the Warriors (48-9) over the Clippers (35-22), who once again were without standout guard Chris Paul.

Paul's replacement, Rivers, had three first-half 3-pointers as the Clippers used a 15-0 run to erase an early deficit and go into the halftime break with a 12-point lead.

Golden State scored only 18 points in the second quarter, during which it trailed by as many as 16 points.

However, the Warriors responded with 17-of-23 shooting (73.9 percent) in the third period, including 9-of-15 (60 percent) from 3-point range, to regain the lead for good.

"It was a fun quarter," Curry said. "Obviously, there were a lot of emotions -- the (referees') calls, techs (technical fouls), some nonsense. We did a good job keeping our composure."

Golden State outscored Los Angeles 50-26 in the third quarter, recording the first 50-point period in the NBA since 2014 and the franchise's first since 1989.

The 10-game winning streak equals the longest for either team in the Clippers-Warriors rivalry.

"We're on a good run against them, obviously," Kerr said. "We've generally played well against them because they're a rival. It's a team we respect, so we want to beat them. They bring the best out of us."

Curry hit 10 of 16 shots overall and six of 10 3-point tries for the Warriors, who won for the 17th time in the past 20 games.

The 30-point game was the 15th of the season for the two-time Most Valuable Player, who also contributed seven rebounds, five assists and four steals to the win.

Durant, who left the court to have X-rays on his left pinkie (negative) in the second quarter, added a game-high 15 rebounds, and seven assists for Golden State, whose four wins over the Clippers this season came by an average of 21.5 points.

Klay Thompson hit a pair of 3-pointers and added 18 points for the Warriors, who shot 53.1 percent from the field and 50 percent (13 of 26) percent from beyond the arc.

After building their lead on the strength of eight 3-pointers in the first half, the Clippers misfired on four of five in the third period. The Warriors outscored their guests 27-3 from behind the arc in the quarter.

"I thought our offense killed us in the third quarter," Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. "That's how they got their scoring. I'm a defensive coach, and it's rare that I'm going to say we gave up 50 in the third quarter and I was more upset at our offense."

Austin Rivers and super-sub Jamal Crawford finished with 19 points apiece for the Clippers, who had won their last four games before the All-Star break.

All-Star DeAndre Jordan aided the Los Angeles cause with 17 points and 11 rebounds, his team-leading 24th double-double of the season.

The contest featured four technical fouls, including the 13th of the season on Jordan and the 12th on Warriors forward Draymond Green.

NOTES: The Warriors also had 10-game winning streaks over the Clippers from 1971-74 and 1976-78. ... Previously injured Warriors C Zaza Pachulia (strained rotator cuff) and PF David West (broken thumb) both returned to action Thursday. Pachulia regained his starting spot ahead of C JaVale McGee and recorded six points and a career-best four blocked shots in 18 minutes. West had four points in 11 minutes. ... The Clippers complete the dreaded Golden State-San Antonio back-to-back on Friday night when they host the Spurs. ... Clippers PG Chris Paul (thumb surgery) went through, according to Los Angeles coach Doc Rivers, a "hard" workout Thursday and has not been ruled out for the Friday game. Thursday's absence was his 14th straight. ... Asked before the game to explain his team standing pat at the trade deadline, Rivers said, "There was nothing there."