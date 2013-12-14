Preview: Clippers at Wizards

The Los Angeles Clippers are finally at the end of their seven-game road trip and have a chance to pull out of it with a winning record when they finish up at the Washington Wizards on Saturday. The Clippers struggled in a loss at Brooklyn on Thursday to drop to 3-3 on the trip and failed to reach 100 points for the fourth straight game. The Wizards are enduring the second night of a back-to-back after falling in overtime at Atlanta on Friday.

Point guards Chris Paul and John Wall are both coming off sub-par efforts, with Paul handing out a season-low two assists against the Nets and Wall shooting 6-for-22 in Friday’s setback. Paul’s rough game was a function of the Clippers failing to find a rhythm on offense, according to coach Doc Rivers. “We didn’t have a lot of movement,” Rivers said. “We were out of our offense almost the whole night. We did a lot of dribbling.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Prime Ticket (Los Angeles), CSN Mid-Atlantic (Washington)

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (15-9): Los Angeles forward Blake Griffin thinks some of the problems on offense are due to a lack of effort on the defensive end. “We’ve got to help ourselves first,” Griffin said. “We’ve got to guard. We can’t give up easy baskets.” The Clippers average 103.3 points but have failed to reach 103 in any of their last seven contests. Rivers had an emotional week with trips to Boston, where he won an NBA Championship in his nine years as coach, and Brooklyn, where former Celtics stars Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce now play.

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (9-12): Washington fought back from a 15-point deficit in the final eight minutes of regulation to force overtime but fell just short when Al Horford hit a jumper at the buzzer in the 101-99 loss on Friday. The Wizards are having trouble closing out games during their three-game slide, which includes two overtime losses and a 75-74 home setback to the Denver Nuggets on Monday. Washington had taken seven of nine before its skid and is getting positive contributions from Trevor Booker, who recorded his second straight double-double on Friday with season highs of 24 points and 14 boards.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Wizards snapped an eight-game losing streak in the series with a 98-90 triumph at home on Feb. 4.

2. Griffin is struggling to 16 points on 40 percent shooting in the last five games.

3. Washington F Nene (Achilles) sat out Friday and is questionable for Saturday.

PREDICTION: Clippers 98, Wizards 95