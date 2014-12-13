Wall wins duel with Paul, Wizards win game

WASHINGTON -- From the moment the Los Angeles Clippers arrived in town early Thursday, Doc Rivers sensed his team was in danger. Before Friday’s matchup, the coach warned his players: The Washington Wizards want this game.

Guard John Wall and his teammates did indeed.

Guard Bradley Beal scored a season-high 29 points and Wall’s defense stymied Chris Paul as the Washington Wizards snapped the Los Angeles Clippers’ nine-game winning streak with a 104-96 victory on Friday night.

The Wizards (16-6) never trailed, forced the Clippers into numerous turnovers and led by as many as 18 points in the second half.

“They brought it to us,” Paul said. “It’s funny, Doc said it before the game and we sort of knew that they was going to come out ready to go. I don’t think we ever really matched their intensity.”

That statement is true for the teams and the much-anticipated point guard matchup.

Wall had 10 points and 11 assists. His effort on the other end of the court turned the game.

Paul had 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Clippers (16-6) yet labored offensively for much of the game. The stylish playmaker committed an unsightly six turnovers, his most in any game since Game 1 of the first playoff series against the Golden State Warriors last season.

“I just want to be a great player, so you’ve got to be committed for 48 minutes,” Wall said, “and when things aren’t going offensively you’ve got to keep playing the right way and keep your team involved.”

Los Angeles had 14 assists and 18 turnovers.

“I pride myself on [not turning the ball over], making right decisions, passing the ball, ball handling,” said Paul, who entered averaging a miniscule 1.7 turnovers per game. “I don’t let no one steal it from me. Tonight, I was just all over the place.”

Washington has won seven of eight games overall and improved to 11-2 at home, the best start in franchise history. Center Marcin Gortat scored 18 points. The Wizards made 9 of 16 3-point attempts. Beal had four baskets from beyond the arc and scored 11 points in the fourth quarter.

The matchup pitted two of the hottest teams in the league but also two of the top point guards.

The Clippers had won 11 of 12 over the Wizards, including a two-game sweep last season. Paul scored 38 points in a 113-97 victory at Washington last Dec. 14.

“John knows that Chris has been over the last few years the more-heralded point guard, but he was up for the challenge,” Paul Pierce said after scoring 11 points.

Forward Blake Griffin scored 14 points, but only had two rebounds against Washington’s physical frontcourt. Guard Jamal Crawford had 12 points in the Clippers’ first loss since Nov. 23. Los Angeles went 6 of 20 from beyond the arc

Starting center DeAndre Jordan picked up his fourth foul with early in the third quarter. Washington took advantage by looking inside. Gortat made 8 of 10 shots from the field.

Los Angeles put together several mini-rallies in the second half, only for the Wizards to push back and never let the lead dip below eight points.

“They were really excited about seeing us tonight and I guess we were not that excited to see them,” Rivers said.

Paul started 0 of 3 from the field as the clanking Clippers fell behind early. In the second quarter, Paul made his first three shots and Los Angeles pulled within 45-40, but his opposite on the Wizards closed the half with a flourish.

In the final 73 seconds, Wall assisted on a Beal 3-pointer, sank one of his own, blocked 6-foot-9 Glen Davis from behind near the rim and forced Paul into a turnover en route to a 57-42 halftime lead.

”I thought [Wall] was terrific,“ said Rivers, who praised the point guard’s improved defense before the game. ”I thought it he was into CP most of the game, bodied him, blocked shots.

“He’s a freak athletically and in the past I thought he only used [his ability] on the offensive end. Now he’s a two-way player and that makes him a heck of a basketball player. I‘m kinda happy for him.”

NOTES: Wall has at least 11 assists in seven straight games. ... The star point guards entered Friday’s matchup with nearly identical statistics. Wall leads the Wizards with 18.0 points and 10.4 assists per game and Chris Paul averages 18.0 and 10.1. Wall averages 4.0 turnovers, but had three Friday. ... Clippers center Spencer Hawes left in the first half with a bruised left knee and did not return. Rivers said post game that X-rays were negative. ... The Clippers wrap up their three-game road swing Saturday at the Milwaukee Bucks. ... Washington hosts the Utah Jazz on Sunday.