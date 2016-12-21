Clippers coast past Nuggets

LOS ANGELES -- Even with injured forward Blake Griffin sidelined, the Los Angeles Clippers overwhelmed the Denver Nuggets.

J.J. Redick scored 27 points, and the Clippers coasted to a 119-102 victory over the Nuggets on Tuesday night at Staples Center.

While Griffin watched the game at home after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery earlier in the day, the Clippers received 16 points, 15 assists and eight rebounds from point guard Chris Paul and 13 points and 13 boards from center DeAndre Jordan.

"We are not the same team without Blake, but we have to make due with him being out," Paul said. "I think other guys have to step up in their roles."

Forward Luc Mbah a Moute added 14 points for Los Angeles (21-8), which won for the fifth time in sixth contests and claimed its sixth in the last seven meetings against Denver.

"We should play that way all the time, but they clearly know they don't have a margin for error anymore," Clippers coach Doc Rivers said of his players, referring to Griffin's unavailability. "When you have Blake or the whole team, there are nights we know we have all these guys, but this group knows we have to play very well to win games, and very hard, and I think you can see that."

Redick made it hard for the Nuggets, nailing all five of his 3-pointers and 7 of 10 attempts from the floor for 19 first-half points before finishing 10 of 16 and 7 of 9 on 3s.

"J.J. Redick was the story of the game," Denver coach Michael Malone said. "We had no answer for him."

Guard Will Barton came off the bench to score 22 points to lead the Nuggets (12-17), who had their three-game winning streak snapped. Forward Danilo Gallinari contributed 17 points and Kenneth Faried chipped in 15 points and 11 boards. Forward Wilson Chandler had 13 points.

Center Nikola Jokic, who almost a recorded a triple-double in Monday's victory over Dallas, managed only nine points and six rebounds.

Denver's backcourt was almost non-existent. Point guard Emmanuel Mudiay failed to score, missing all nine of his shots, including five from behind the 3-point line. Guard Gary Harris managed 1-of-6 shooting and scored three points.

"It's not just one-on-one defense. It was team defense tonight," Paul said. "Other guys stepping up helping. To tell you the truth, Mudiay got by me a lot of times, but when he got into the lane he had to see (Jordan)."

The Nuggets scored at least 117 points in their last three games. But one night after they ran past the Mavericks in a 117-107 victory, they clearly didn't have the legs or the energy to keep up with the Clippers.

"I'm not making any excuses but we were a little fatigued tonight, and it showed," Malone said

Los Angeles, which never trailed, padded a 15-point advantage at the break and sealed the outcome in the third quarter. The Clippers led by as much as 29 in the third before taking a 95-72 edge heading into the final period.

That allowed Clippers coach Doc Rivers to rest his starters in the fourth.

The Clippers rolled to a 68-53 halftime lead behind some hot shooting.

For the half, Los Angeles connected on 61.4 percent of its shots and 9 of 15 from long distance, while Denver shot 45.2 percent from the floor and 6 of 18 from beyond the arc.

Overall, the Clippers shot 54.7 percent to 43.3 percent for the Nuggets. On 3-pointers, Los Angeles converted 16 of 36 to 11 of 39 for Denver.

"We lost to a good team tonight, a team that's been to the playoffs, been in battles," Barton said. "You can only get better from this and we can learn from this. Hopefully, we can make adjustments and there will be better outcomes for us."

NOTES: Clippers coach Doc Rivers believes his club has the depth to offset the absence of Clippers F Blake Griffin, who underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee Tuesday morning and is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks. "The great players are a nice blanket for guys, but when you take that blanket away, now you have to play," Rivers said. "I think our guys will be ready. I think that's our make-up this year." ... Clippers F/C Marreese Speights played his 600th career game. ... The Nuggets entered the contest as the NBA's leading rebounding team at 48.1 boards per game. They outrebounded the Clippers 46-37, including a 15-5 edge on the offensive end. ... The Clippers play the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday at Staples Center. The Nuggets host the Atlanta Hawks on Friday.