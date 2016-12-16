sdibka-Nuggets post rare win over Blazers

DENVER -- Danilo Gallinari scored 27 points, Gary Harris added 18 in his return, and the Denver Nuggets took a big lead early and went on to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 132-120 Thursday night.

Wilson Chandler had 17 points and eight rebounds for the Nuggets, who snapped a five-game losing streak against Portland. The Trail Blazers won 13 of the previous 14 against Denver but were never in this one.

The Nuggets' only win in that stretch was Nov. 9, 2015, in Denver. They held an eight-point lead late in their home opener this year only to see the Blazers rally and win in overtime.

Damian Lillard led the Blazers (13-15) with 40 points and 10 assists. CJ McCollum scored 23 and Mason Plumlee had 19 points and seven rebounds. Portland lost for the fourth time in five games.

The Nuggets (10-16) led by as many as 25 in the second quarter but Portland went on an 8-0 run to cut it to 16. Gallinari hit a baseline jumper just before the buzzer to give Denver a 74-56 lead at halftime. It was the Nuggets' second-highest point total in a first half this season.

Denver was 9 of 13 from 3-point range and hit 13 of 14 free throws in the first half to take control. Gallinari was efficient, going 6 of 7 from the field, hitting all six of his free throws and scoring 20 points in just 16 minutes.

Portland hung around in the third and then made a push at the end of the third and into the fourth. Allen Crabbe hit three free throws to get the deficit to 15 heading into the fourth, and then the Trail Blazers pulled within 10 early in the fourth.

The visitors had a chance to get within single digits, but a turnover led to two free throws, and the lead was 110-97.

After an exchange of free throws, Jameer Nelson hit a jumper, Lillard traveled and Gallinari hit a step-back 3-pointer to give Denver a 116-100 lead and some breathing room.

Lillard kept it close with 14 points in the fourth quarter, but Denver never trailed.

NOTES: Both coaches talked fondly of broadcaster Craig Sager, who passed away from cancer Thursday. Denver coach Michael Malone said: "He was a great guy and obviously the entire NBA is going to miss him." Portland coach Terry Stotts said Sager's "legacy will go well beyond just his suits and colorful personality. Just the way he lived his life, the way he battled cancer will long be remembered." There was a moment of silence observed before the game. ... Portland F Al-Farouq Aminu (back) was out of the lineup for the second straight game. ... The Nuggets had everyone healthy for the first time all season after G Gary Harris returned from a foot injury. Harris missed the previous 16 games and 20 overall.