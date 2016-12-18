Warriors destroy Trail Blazers 135-90

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Kevin Durant scored 13 of his game-high 34 points in a first-quarter runaway Saturday night, propelling the Golden State Warriors to a 135-90 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Backup Ian Clark had 23 points, Stephen Curry contributed 19 points, Klay Thompson scored 16 points and Draymond Green posted a 13-assist, 12-rebound double-double, helping the Warriors improve their best-in-basketball record to 24-4.

The 45-point margin of victory was the Warriors' largest of the season, surpassing a 149-106 crushing of the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 23.

Meanwhile, Portland's most lopsided margin of defeat before Saturday was 31 in a 111-80 drubbing against the Los Angeles Clippers on Nov. 9.

Durant buried a 3-pointer on the game's first shot and the Warriors never trailed, building a 24-12 lead in the first seven minutes.

Curry had three of his five 3-pointers during the game-opening burst, after which Durant added a dunk, a jumper and four free throws, helping extend the advantage to 37-19 in the final minute of the quarter.

The Warriors' lead reached 28 in the second quarter and 37 in the third before Golden State coasted to its fourth consecutive win.

Durant's 34 points came in just 31 minutes. He also found time for 11 rebounds to complete his 10th double-double of the season.

Curry did a majority of his scoring from outside the 3-point arc, hitting five of his eight 3-point attempts. That ran his career total of made 3-pointers against the Trail Blazers to 105 in 25 regular-season games, the most he has totaled against any opponent.

Green's 13 assists helped the Warriors run up 30 or more in a game for the 20th time this season. Golden State, which totaled 36 assists, is 19-1 in those games.

The Warriors finished 51 of 87 (58.6 percent) from the field and 14 of 28 (50.0 percent) on 3-pointers.

Damian Lillard had 20 points and Maurice Harkless 17 for the Trail Blazers, who were coming off a 132-120 loss at Denver on Thursday night.

Lillard went 1 of 3 on 3-pointers, producing one or fewer made 3's for just the eighth time this season in 29 games.

Backcourt mate CJ McCollum was held without a 3-pointer in four tries and finished with 10 points. It was his third-lowest scoring output of the season, and just the second time he didn't make a single 3-pointer.

The Trail Blazers (13-16), who fell to three games below .500 for the first time this season, shot just 39.5 percent from the field and 28.6 percent on 3-pointers.

NOTES: Trail Blazers C Festus Ezeli acknowledged before Saturday's game that he is considering season-ending surgery on his left knee. Ezeli signed a two-year deal with Portland in the offseason after having begun his career with Golden State. ... Warriors C Zaza Pachulia (sprained right wrist) returned to Golden State's starting lineup after a four-game absence. ... The game matched the only two pairs of teammates who began the day averaging a combined 50 points per game: the Warriors' PG Stephen Curry and SF Kevin Durant (50.4) versus the Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum (50.1). ... In the wake of Houston attempting an NBA-record 61 3-pointers on Friday night, Warriors coach Steve Kerr was asked before the game if he could envision his team, which has a season high of 44, shooting that many. His response: "I can probably imagine it."