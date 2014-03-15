Preview: Grizzlies at 76ers

When the 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers dropped an NBA-record 26 consecutive games, they couldn’t have imagined that record would be challenged just three years later. But this year’s edition of the Philadelphia 76ers are poised to make a run at Cleveland’s ignominious mark as they carry a 19-game skid into Saturday’s showdown with the visiting Memphis Grizzlies. Philadelphia fought gamely Friday against Indiana, but ultimately fell short in a 101-94 defeat.

Standing between Philadelphia and its franchise record-tying 20th straight defeat are the Grizzlies, who are coming off their own disappointing loss in Toronto. The Grizzlies found themselves tied with the Raptors at the midway point of the fourth quarter but promptly gave up the next 12 points and couldn’t recover as they fell into sole possession of eighth place in the West. Memphis claimed a 103-100 victory in Philadelphia in their previous encounter back on Jan. 28, 2013.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, SportsSouth (Memphis), CSN Philadelphia

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (38-27): March has been a productive offensive month for Memphis, which came into Friday’s encounter with Toronto averaging 101.3 points - better than five points higher than its season average - while sitting among the league leaders in 3-point percentage (43.9). But the offensive good times came to a screeching halt in Canada as the Grizzlies sputtered to an 86-point performance while shooting just 2-of-8 from beyond the arc. They should bounce back against a Philadelphia team surrendering 111 points.

ABOUT THE 76ERS (15-50): This year’s Philadelphia roster finds itself on the verge of joining some of the NBA’s worst teams. The Cavaliers own the three worst losing streaks in history - the aforementioned 26-game slide and a pair of 24-game skids in consecutive seasons back in the 1980s - while the 1995-96 Vancouver Grizzlies, 1997-98 Denver Nuggets and 2011-12 Charlotte Bobcats all have 23-game winless runs. A loss to the Grizzlies would give the 76ers the 11th losing streak of 20 or more games in NBA history.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Memphis has prevailed in five of the last seven meetings.

2. Philadelphia has been outscored by an average of 18.2 points during its losing streak.

3. The 76ers are 5-21 against the Western Conference.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 104, 76ers 89