Preview: Grizzlies at 76ers

One night after the Memphis Grizzlies were pushed to double-overtime by one of the worst clubs in the NBA, they will look to dispatch the worst team in the league in easier fashion. The Grizzlies visit the woeful Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday but struggled to slip past the Charlotte Hornets 113-107 on Friday. Philadelphia has won just two games and matched a season low for points on Friday in an 88-70 loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

The 76ers are winless in 11 home games and return home after failing to reach 80 points in either contest of a two-game trip. Memphis appeared destined to lose to the Hornets before being the stronger team in the second overtime to continue its franchise-best start. “We found a way to win it,” center Marc Gasol told reporters. “At the end of the day, that’s what matters.”

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Memphis), CSN Philadelphia

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (18-4): Memphis typically produces different heroes and veteran Vince Carter certainly played that role by hitting a tying 3-point shot with 4.5 seconds left to force the second OT. Carter has received little playing time so far this season – he had eight points in seven minutes against the Hornets – but was ready when called upon. “He’s never afraid of a moment,” Memphis coach Dave Joerger said. “He’s amazing and just rises to big moments, and he made a big play there.”

ABOUT THE 76ERS (2-20): The 76ers shot just 31.9 percent from the field against the Nets and only made 11 two-point field goals, the fewest in the NBA’s shot-clock era. Power forward Nerlens Noel missed all eight of his field-goal attempts, and coach Brett Brown was miffed over the number of close-range misses. “We were 9-for-33 in the paint,” Brown told reporters. “We just couldn’t score and some of it I give them credit. Brooklyn intimidated us at the rim. Going 9-for-33 in the paint is hard to do.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Memphis has won four straight visits to Philadelphia.

2. 76ers G Tony Wroten (knee) had 12 points on 2-of-10 shooting against Brooklyn in his return from a six-game absence.

3. Grizzlies PF Zach Randolph had 20 points and 11 rebounds against Charlotte for his 13th double-double of the campaign.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 93, 76ers 76