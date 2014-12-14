76ers blow huge lead, Grizzlies win fourth straight

PHILADELPHIA -- Memphis guard Mike Conley had a sideline exchange with his coach late in the fourth quarter Saturday night. Both parties admitted that their dialogue didn’t require too many words.

“Mike Conley just said, ‘Hey, I‘m not tired. I want to win. Leave me in. I’ll do whatever it takes,’ so I got him enough minutes,” coach David Joerger said.

Conley’s 3-pointer at the end of regulation sent the game to overtime, where the Memphis Grizzlies fended off the Philadelphia 76ers 120-115.

Conley scored a career-best 36 points and forward Zach Randolph had 24 points and 11 rebounds as Memphis (19-4) won its fourth consecutive game.

A corner 3-pointer from Conley with 23.2 seconds to go in overtime sealed the game for the Grizzlies, who outscored the Sixers 11-6 in overtime, and 45-20 over the final 12 minutes, 39 seconds overall.

Philadelphia point guard Michael Carter-Williams had a triple-double, with 16 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds, but the second-year guard made two untimely turnovers in overtime as Philadelphia (2-21) blew an 18-point, fourth-quarter lead.

“My overtime performance was terrible,” said Carter-Williams, who went 0-for-3 from the field in the extra session. “I was trying to do too much. I was pretty upset the game even got to overtime, and I let it get to me.”

Conley saved Memphis at the end of regulation. With 25.6 seconds to go and Philadelphia leading 107-104, Carter-Williams was whistled for an offensive foul to give Memphis a chance.

Conley’s layup counted, thanks to a goaltend by Sixers guard Hollis Thompson. Fouled on the subsequent inbound pass, Thompson made both free throws, and Conley’s game-tying shot went in as time expired.

“We were going to split on the weak side, me and Vince (Carter),” Conley said. “I was able to come off and I think they overplayed a little bit and I was able to get to my left side and lined it up pretty good. I got a good look.”

Like the Sixers, Memphis was playing its second game in as many nights. The Grizzlies were playing on tired legs. They traveled to Philadelphia following a two-overtime victory Friday night over visiting Charlotte.

“It’s been a tough two games to be 2-0 when we could wake up tomorrow and be 0-2 on this stretch,” Joerger said. “The guys deserve a day off.”

“There was no excuse for us. Being down 18, we knew both teams would be tired,” Conley said. “We just had to want it a little more.”

Philadelphia guard Robert Covington added 24 points and Thompson went 5-for-5 on 3-pointers to score 21 points for the Sixers, who have yet to win a home game in 12 tries.

In the fourth quarter, Philadelphia guard Tony Wroten drove the lane for a layup with 7:39 to go, giving the Sixers their largest lead, 95-77, of the season. (Their previous high was a 13-point lead Nov. 14 at Houston.)

From there, Memphis took over. The Grizzlies shot 8-for-12 from 3-point range in the fourth quarter, when Conley had 16 of his points, to close the deficit.

Sixers coach Brett Brown called Conley’s 3-pointer over Carter-Williams to force overtime “a circus shot.” After the game, Brown said he watched video clips of the fourth quarter and overtime.

“What just happened? We were up 18. How did it unfold?” Brown said. “I needed to see the truth. I needed to see what just happened. I saw it. Some of it was disturbing. Some of it was you shake their hand.”

NOTES: Philadelphia G/F K.J. McDaniels (left ankle sprain) did not suit up. It was the first game missed by the rookie, who is averaging 9.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and a team-best 1.5 blocks per game. ... Memphis G/F Vince Carter “will be better in the second half,” coach David Joerger said. Carter, the 17th-year player who is in his first season with the Grizzles, is averaging career-low totals in nearly every major category. ... 76ers coach Brett Brown cleared G Tony Wroten to play, despite Wroten being “a little bit gimpy.” He played Friday night at Brooklyn after missing the previous six games with a knee injury. ... Brown tipped his cap to Grizzlies C Marc Gasol, the Spanish national. “I thought they should build a statue for Mr. and Mrs. Gasol,” Brown said.