Grizzlies capitalize on 76ers turnovers

PHILADELPHIA -- In the mind of Philadelphia 76ers coach Brett Brown, there was no need to look long and hard for a reason his team lost 104-90 to the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night.

All anyone had to do was examine a single line in the boxscore, which showed that the Sixers turned the ball over 28 times, leading to 36 Memphis points.

“We can all just write that single line, and go home,” Brown said after his team fell to 1-29 with its 11th straight loss. “We can write ‘28 turnovers for 36 points -- it can be a headline (or) it can be a single sentence -- and we can all go and finish our Christmas shopping.”

Center Marc Gasol scored 19 points and guard Mike Conley added 18 for the Grizzlies, who won their second straight to improve to 16-14.

Guard Courtney Lee contributed 15 points for Memphis, while forwards Zach Randolph and Matt Barnes chipped in 14 and 12, respectively.

Gasol also had six rebounds and five assists, while Conley contributed six assists.

Rookie center Jahlil Okafor notched 18 points to pace Philadelphia, which is off to the worst 30-game start in NBA history. Guard Hollis Thompson added 16 points and guard Isaiah Canaan had 15.

The Sixers also missed 11 of their 32 free throws. Canaan and Tony Wroten, the other starting guard, were a combined 6-for-14 at the line.

The turnovers, however, were the biggest issue. Philadelphia came in averaging a league-worst 18.3 per game, and Memphis feasted as well.

“It’s hard to win when you turn the ball over that much,” Okafor said.

Memphis has been starting a smaller lineup featuring Barnes instead of Randolph, and that appeared to make a difference.

“I thought the level of defensive pressure that we had, our activity, was phenomenal -- on the ball, weak side,” Conley said. “Guys were communicating, trusting each other. It’s more the style of our defense.”

The Sixers did not handle it well, Brown said.

“I think the physical side of the game bothers our younger guys more than I wish it did, where people get hands on balls,” he said. “I feel like they get to our balls quick. There are things that are just sloppy, but I feel like the physical side of it forces us to cough things up.”

The Grizzlies started quickly, recording 10 assists on 14 first-quarter field goals while establishing a 31-23 lead.

“Really good,” said Gasol, who had three of those assists. “Obviously the second and third quarter that was not the case and we really struggled a lot more. We’ve got to keep playing with the pass, keep trusting your pass and working without the dribble.”

The Sixers reeled off eight straight points in the second quarter to go up 42-40, but Lee contributed six points to a 13-3 run, putting Memphis back in front, 53-45.

The Grizzlies’ lead was 53-47 at the half, at which point Lee and Gasol had 11 points each while Thompson topped Philadelphia with 11.

Forward Robert Covington also scored the first basket of the second half to bring the 76ers within four, but Conley notched six points as the Grizzlies outscored Philadelphia 18-7 over the next six minutes to seize a 71-56 lead.

Memphis, up 77-66 at the end of the period, scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter, on two 3-pointers by backup forward Vince Carter and a follow shot by Randolph.

Another basket by Randolph a few minutes later gave the Grizzlies an 89-69 lead. The Sixers were no closer than 12 points the rest of the way.

NOTES: Memphis G Tony Allen returned after missing the previous five games with a sore right knee. He scored a single point while playing nearly 17 minutes off the bench. ... 76ers G Kendall Marshall, unable to play two consecutive games while recovering from offseason knee surgery, did not play. Another Philadelphia guard, Tony Wroten, is in the same position, but coach Brett Brown elected to play him against his former team. “Maybe,” Brown said, “There’s extra incentive to just bring your ‘A’ game.” Wroten had seven points and seven assists in nearly 29 minutes, but turned the ball over five times. ... ESPN.com reported earlier in the day that the 76ers have had contact with two free agents, G John Lucas III and F Chuck Hayes.