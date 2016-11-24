Grizzlies outlast 76ers in double overtime

PHILADELPHIA -- With the outcome in doubt, Philadelphia 76ers rookie center Joel Embiid was held out of the Wednesday night game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies took full advantage, scoring repeatedly in the paint at the start of the second overtime en route to a 104-99 victory.

Marc Gasol scored a season-high 27 points, and Mike Conley added 25 points, nine rebounds and nine assists for Memphis, which won its sixth straight.

Zach Randolph contributed four of his 11 points in the second extra period for the Grizzlies. JaMychal Green generated 10 points and 11 rebounds.

"For us to have won six in a row like this says a lot about the resiliency of this team, especially on the road," Conley said.

Five of the victories in the winning streak came away from home. Memphis (10-5) also earned its sixth victory by six points or fewer this season.

"That's a game we're used to playing," Gasol said. "We feel very comfortable in those situations. We know what we're looking for."

Most of the time they looked down low to Gasol or Randolph, two veteran big men. That was especially true with Embiid on the bench for the entire second overtime.

The 7-2 Embiid, the third overall pick in the 2014 draft, missed two seasons following a pair of foot surgeries, and he is being limited by the team to 24 minutes a game as a precaution. He played just over 27 through the first extra period, and he kicked a chair in frustration when he was told he would play no more.

Randolph opened the second OT with a hook shot and a jumper to give Memphis the lead for good, 95-91.

Gasol added two baskets, the second with 1:58 remaining, to make it 99-95. After the second, he was assessed a technical foul for trash-talking Sixers forward Ersan Ilyasova.

Ilyasova made the free throw, and Philadelphia's Jerryd Bayless added a layup with 23.1 seconds left to slice the Grizzlies' lead to 99-98.

Conley sank five foul shots in the final 20.9 seconds to salt away the game.

"When you get to April, these are the games you look back on," Memphis coach David Fizdale said. "You preach to your team they have another level to go to. It becomes habit."

Embiid, who finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds, said he "kind of begged" to go back in the game at the start of the second overtime, to no avail.

"It was frustrating (to sit)," he said, "but those (medical) guys care about me and are looking out for me."

He also said the minutes restriction keeps him from getting into the flow of the game.

"When they are off, I think I'll have better rhythm and better understanding of the game," he said. "I can't wait for that day to come."

Philadelphia coach Brett Brown fully understands Embiid's frustration.

"I respect that he wants to be out there and wants to win," he said. "There's a human side to all of this. There it is 10 feet from you (on the bench). It's tempting (to play him) but not wise. That's the discipline we have to have."

Ilyasova had 22 points and 12 rebounds to pace Philadelphia, which saw a two-game winning streak end. It was the first time the Sixers won back-to-back games since March 2015. Philadelphia's four-game home winning streak was also snapped.

Robert Covington had 19 points and Bayless finished with 18 for the Sixers (4-11), but Philadelphia turned the ball over a season-high 27 times.

Conley hit a 3-pointer to open the overtime scoring, but with Memphis up 91-88 later in the first extra period, Bayless answered from the arc to forge a 91-91 deadlock.

Gasol scored 10 points as Memphis, which trailed 71-63 after three quarters, began the fourth with a 19-5 rush to take an 82-76 lead with 3:56 left in regulation.

With Memphis still up by six two minutes later, Ilyasova and Nik Stauskas nailed 3-pointers from the left corner on consecutive possessions to forge an 85-85 tie with 1:01 remaining.

Gasol made a free throw with 46.3 seconds to play, and Covington did the same with 11.2 seconds left, knotting the game once more.

Gasol missed a 3-pointer on the Grizzlies' last possession of regulation, and Embiid, tangled up with Gasol, came up empty on a shot in the lane at the buzzer.

"I don't know if I'm going to get fined for this, but I thought I got fouled," Embiid said.

NOTES: The 76ers were without F Richaun Holmes and G Gerald Henderson, both because of illness. G Hollis Thompson made his first start of the season in place of Henderson, and he scored six points in 27 minutes. ... Philadelphia C Joel Embiid will be held out of Friday's game against Chicago. He said he was given the choice of playing Wednesday or Friday, and chose Wednesday because he wanted to face Memphis C Marc Gasol -- "because I think it makes me better." ... Memphis F Chandler Parsons (knee) missed his third straight game, and F James Ennis (calf) was also held out. ... Grizzlies coach David Fizdale said before the game several factors have contributed to the fast start this season by G Mike Conley. "We've tweaked some things systematically for him," Fizdale said. "Obviously I've prodded him to be more aggressive, but I've also tried to build a system around him that allows him to flourish."