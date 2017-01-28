Lillard carries Trail Blazers past Grizzlies

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Damian Lillard scored 15 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter to lift the Portland Trail Blazers to a 112-109 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night at Moda Center.

Lillard led five Trail Blazers who scored in double figures, including Allen Crabbe, who came off the bench for 23 points. CJ McCollum had 18 points, Mason Plumlee 13 and Al-Farouq Aminu 12 for Portland (21-27), which won their third straight game.

Marc Gasol scored 33 points and had eight rebounds and five assists to lead Memphis (27-21). Zach Randolph had 17 points and 13 rebounds and Mike Conley contributed 17 points and 10 assists for the Grizzlies, who are 5-7 in January.

Lillard led four Blazers in double figures in mounting a 62-56 lead at halftime. Lillard scored 15 points, Crabbe 14, Plumlee 11 and McCollum 10 in the first half. Gasol had 19 points at the half for Memphis.

The Grizzlies trimmed Portland’s lead to 67-66 on Gasol’s three-point play, but the Trail Blazers held them off, taking an 85-84 bulge into the fourth quarter.

Memphis seized an 88-85 lead early in the fourth quarter. Portland answered with a 5-0 run to go back ahead 90-88.

Lillard sank a long jumper, then three consecutive 3-pointers to give Portland a 106-101 advantage with 3:45 to play.

Randolph scored on back-to-back layups to get Memphis within 108-105 with 2:40 left.

Lillard sank two at the line to stoke the difference to 110-105 with 2:26 to play.

Gasol buried a jumper to trim it to 110-107, and two free throws by Conley got the Grizzlies closer at 110-109 with 1:31 to go.

McCollum scored on a left-handed runner to push the Blazers ahead 112-109 with 1:13 left.

Neither team scored again. Conley’s 3-point attempt to tie went off the rim with four seconds remaining.

Portland jumped to a 12-5 lead as Memphis started 1 of 9 from the field. The Blazers extended a 28-24 advantage after one quarter to 32-24 on Crabbe’s four-point play and upped the difference to 39-28 moments later.

Plumlee’s three-point play gave the Blazers a 51-37 edge midway through the second quarter. Soon Portland’s lead was 56-38.

A 12-3 run by the Grizzlies cut the margin to 59-50 with 2:57 left before the half. Memphis closed within six at the break.

NOTES: Memphis started Fs Chandler Parsons and JaMychal Green, who both missed Wednesday’s victory over Toronto with knee soreness. ... Portland F Ed Davis (knee) missed his third straight game; Portland F Moe Harkless (calf) sat out his second game in a row. ... The Grizzlies are a league-best 7-2 in games decided by three points or fewer and 15-6 in games decided by six points or less. “Right now, I feel very confident going down the stretch with our group in a close game,” Memphis coach David Fizzle said. “Our guys seem to focus and compete at a high level in those moments.” Over his last five games, Memphis C Marc Gasol is averaging 30.8 points on .537 shooting, including .414 from 3-point range. ... Portland coach Terry Stotts’ reaction to G Damian Lillard and G CJ McCollum not making the All-Star Game: “Disappointment. They both are playing at an All-Star level. The fact that we’re seven games under .500 probably affected a lot of the voting.”