Conley, Gasol lead Grizzlies over Blazers

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The pick and roll tandem of guard Mike Conley and center Marc Gasol put the Portland Trail Blazers (12-4) in a daze in the second half and vaulted the Memphis Grizzlies (14-2) to a 112-99 victory Friday night at the Moda Center.

“I thought they got the ball in the paint a little too much and that is their strength,” Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts said of Memphis. “We can shore up the penetration on the pick and roll.”

Gasol started off slow, but found his stride after intermission, finishing with 26 points, seven rebound and nine assists. Meanwhile, guard Mike Conley scored 21 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and delivered nine assists.

“We’ve pretty much seen any kind of defense that you can throw at us, so we have pretty much countered everything,” Gasol said of his on-court relationship with Conley.

The loss officially axed Portland’s nine-game winning streak.

However, guard Wesley Matthews was scorching hot from beyond the arc, hitting 7-of-11 3-pointers and scoring 24 points. In his last two games, Matthews has scored 52 points and made 13-of-20 3-pointers. However, the rest of the Blazers only made one of 1-of-16 3-point attempts.

“We got good looks. It’s not like we got forced ones and difficult ones. If you put us in the gym right now we could knock down those 3-pointers left handed,” Matthews said.

Forward LaMarcus Aldridge added 19 points on 7-of-19 shooting and 10 rebounds and guard Damian Lillard accumulated 20 points and nine assists.

Portland established dominance and executed its most prolific stretch in the opening minutes of the game.

The Blazers nailed their first six of seven shots, stormed out to a 17-6 early lead, and forced Memphis coach David Joerger to call a timeout.

During the stretch, forward Aldridge shut down Gasol, holding him to two points on 1-of-3 shooting and two turnovers.

But Memphis responded, tightening its defense while scoring on four straight possessions. Then, Gasol corralled a rebound and rifled a pass to Memphis guard Mike Conley down the court for an easy lay-up to cut the Blazers lead to six.

The Grizzlies scored 16 total fast break points in the game.

“They really aren’t a transition team per se, but they but are efficient when they get there,” Stotts said.

On the other end, the Blazers hit a rough patch, missing nine shots in a row in the final 3:33 minutes of the first quarter. Portland led 25-23 entering the second quarter.

Shortly after quarter two began, Grizzlies guard Beno Udrih swished a 17-footer to tie the game at 25, setting the tone for a 12 minute long bench explosion. The Grizzlies bench didn’t score a single first quarter point, but managed 23 in the second quarter including eight from Udrih.

The teams treaded water for most of the second quarter, but Memphis made three straight shots to end the first half up 52-43.

LaMarcus Aldridge scored a first-half-high 11 points, while the Blazers starters scored 36 of the team’s 43 first half points.

In the third quarter, Gasol scored 14 points while Conley dished out five assists in the third quarter alone. Matthews nailed a pair of 3-pointers, including one sparked by a pick and pop with Lillard, cutting the Grizzlies lead to seven. But Memphis responded immediately and entered the final quarter up 83-70.

NOTES: During its three-game road trip, Portland trailed both Boston and Charlotte at halftime. However, the Trail Blazers mounted a pair of second half comebacks and won both games. “You’d like to win every quarter, but that’s not going to happen so you have to find ways to win games,” Blazers coach Terry Stotts said. ... Stotts said the Blazers wouldn’t face post-Thanksgiving rust. “Thanksgiving or not, yesterday was going to be an off day,” he said. ... Memphis C Marc Gasol is averaging 19.8 points per game this season, 6.1 more than his career average of 13.7. Memphis head coach David Joerger said he’s been more assertive and is creating more opportunities for himself each game. ... Nine of the Grizzlies first 15 games came against teams that currently hold records below .500. In the next month, they’ll face 11 teams with records above .500 including the Rockets twice, the Spurs and the Warriors. “From now until Christmas, put your seat belts on. It’s going to be a bumpy ride,” Joerger said.