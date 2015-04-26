Grizzlies prevail on road, grab 3-0 series lead

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Portland Trail Blazers seemed certain that things would be different at the Moda Center. On Saturday night, the Memphis Grizzlies went about proving they weren‘t.

With a sellout crowd of 19,945 whooping and hollering, the Grizzlies pulled out a 115-109 victory that gave them a 3-0 lead in the first-round, best-of-seven playoff series.

”I have a lot of respect for Portland, the arena, for the tradition that’s here,“ Memphis coach Dave Joerger said. ”A lot of that comes from my time (as an assistant coach) with (former Memphis head coach) Lionel Hollins.

“To come in here and get a win in this kind of environment is a big win for our guys.”

Center Marc Gasol had 25 points and seven rebounds for Memphis, which never trailed. Guard Courtney Lee added 20 points as five players scored in double figures for the Grizzlies.

With backup point guard Beno Udrih sitting out with a sprained ankle and starter Mike Conley leaving in the third quarter after taking an elbow to the face, third-stringer Nick Calathes played the final 16 minutes for the Grizzlies.

The second-year NBA player -- who played for the Greek national team and in the Greek and Russian pro leagues -- had 13 points, four rebounds and three assists with no turnovers in 27 minutes.

“His composure was tremendous,” Joerger said. “You can tell he has played a lot of big games (in international competition). He’s a very solid NBA point guard.”

Forward Nicolas Batum scored a career playoff-high 27 points to go with six rebounds and four assists for the Trail Blazers.

Guard CJ McCollum came off the bench for a career playoff-high 26 points, guard Damian Lillard had 22 points and nine assists and forward LaMarcus Aldridge contributed 21 points and seven rebounds for Portland.

The Grizzlies won the game at the free-throw line, sinking 39 of 43. They were 18 of 20 in the fourth quarter and 13 of 14 in the final 1:32.

In the closing two minutes, “we got in prevent mode and they made six layups in a row,” Joerger said. “But we made our free throws, didn’t throw the ball away and took care of things at the end.”

Memphis can wrap up the series with a win on Monday night at the Moda Center.

The Grizzlies led 62-49 at halftime with 30 points in the paint despite having only two offensive rebounds, seven second-chance points and three-fast-break points.

“I was very disappointed to give up that many points in the paint, when essentially they didn’t have any put-back points or transition points,” Portland coach Terry Stotts said. “We didn’t control the ball very well, and that’s not just on the perimeter. As a group, we didn’t do what we needed to do.”

After taking a 24-19 lead after one quarter, the Grizzlies scored 38 points in the second quarter.

“They’re on the road, we’re down 2-0 -- we can’t let a team score almost 40 points in a quarter,” Batum said.

Conley (12 points), Lee (10) and Calethes (seven) combined for 29 points to spur Memphis to the 13-point halftime lead. The Grizzlies shot 57.5 percent from the field and were 3 of 4 from 3-point range and 13 of 14 from the foul line in the half.

Memphis increased its advantage to 74-60 with five minutes left in the third quarter. The Grizzlies took an 85-75 edge into the fourth quarterr.

The visitors led 90-79 with 7:50 to play, but Batum was fouled on a 3-point attempt and made all three free throws to cut the deficit to 90-82.

Gasol hit two jumpers in a row to push Memphis back ahead 94-82, but Batum knocked down a 17-footer and guard Arron Afflalo followed with a line-drive 3-pointer to cut the margin to 94-87 with 4:08 to go.

When Batum buried a 3 with 2:20 to go, the Grizzlies’ lead was down to 94-91.

Guard Tony Allen’s layup pushed Memphis ahead 96-91 with 1:58 left and forward Zach Randolph sank two at the line to make it 98-91 with 1:32 remaining. Seconds later, Allen’s breakaway dunk gave the Grizzlies a 100-91 advantage.

Batum drilled another trey to cut the difference to 100-94 with 1:11 to go. Allen hit two free throws two seconds later to make it 102-94. McCollum’s three-point play with 28.4 seconds left cut the difference to 109-104, but that was as close as the Blazers were to get.

NOTES: Grizzlies PG Mike Conley was being evaluated at a local hospital. “He was a little dizzy, but he’s OK,” said center Marc Gasol, who spoke with his teammate before he left the court. “He got up and talked and was led back to the locker room.” ... Trail Blazers F LaMarcus Aldridge missed his first seven shots from the field. He finished 6 of 18. ... G Arron Afflalo, who had missed the previous five games with a strained right shoulder, started and contributed five points and six rebounds before fouling out in 27 minutes. ... Portland F Nicolas Batum was 6 of 12 on 3-point attempts, matching the franchise record for makes. ... Memphis is 7-0 record against Portland this season -- 4-0 in the regular season and 3-0 in the playoffs. The Grizzlies have won 12 of the last 13 meetings between the teams dating to the 2012-13 season. ... The Grizzlies have averaged 7.0 turnovers in the series.