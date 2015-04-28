Blazers rally past Grizzlies, prevent sweep

PORTLAND, Ore. -- With the Memphis Grizzlies leading by 10 points in the fourth quarter and the Trail Blazers’ season on the line, Portland guard CJ McCollum took a glance at teammates Damian Lillard and LaMarcus Aldridge.

”You see that look in their eyes -- they don’t want to go home,“ McCollum said. ”When you get a chance to step up, you make sure you relish the opportunity.

With Lillard and McCollum leading the way, the Trail Blazers outscored the Grizzlies 29-12 the rest of the way to pull out a 99-92 victory Monday night at the Moda Center.

Lillard scored 12 of his playoff career-high 32 points in the fourth quarter, and McCollum came off the bench for seven of his 18 in the final period for the Blazers, who cut their deficit in the best-of-seven Western Conference first-round playoff series to 3-1.

Center Marc Gasol had 21 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Memphis, which will again look to close out Portland on Wednesday night at the FedEx Forum.

The Blazers outscored the Grizzlies 31-17 in the fourth quarter despite making only seven of 20 shots from the field. Portland was 15-for-17 at the foul line and outrebounded Memphis 18-8 over the final 12 minutes.

”The big thing we’ve been talking about is having heart, playing with pride and not being swept,“ said Lillard, who shot 12-for-23 from the field and 7-for-7 from the foul line while dishing out seven assists. ”People always say nobody’s ever done it -- come back from 0-3 to win a series -- but we didn’t want to focus on that.

“We wanted to focus on just today. We wanted to give ourselves a chance to keep playing, and we did that.”

Forward LaMarcus Aldridge scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, forward Meyers Leonard collected 13 points and 13 rebounds, and forward Nicolas Batum contributed 12 points and 13 rebounds for the Blazers.

Guard Courtney Lee scored 19 points for the Grizzlies.

The Blazers ruled the backboards 50-40, grabbing 13 offensive rebounds and winning the second-chance-points battle 22-9 after scoring zero second-chance points in Saturday night’s Game 3 loss.

“They played with a high sense of urgency tonight,” Memphis coach Dave Joerger said of the Blazers. “Lillard was aggressive and did a good job of getting into the paint. And we have serious problems with CJ McCollum right now. He is getting to the rim, to the rim, to the rim over and over. We have to do a better job of getting in front of him.”

The Grizzlies were going without starting guard Mike Conley, who had surgery Monday for facial injuries sustained in Saturday’s win and will be out for an undetermined amount of time.

“We missed our quarterback,” Memphis assistant coach Elston Turner said.

Conley’s replacements, Beno Udrih and Nick Calathes, combined for 22 points in the first half but had only three points in the second half. Udrih finished with 13 points and Calathes 12.

Lillard had 16 points and five assists and Leonard 13 points on 5-for-5 shooting -- 3-for-3 from 3-point range -- as Portland built a 55-48 halftime advantage.

The Blazers started the third quarter 0-for-10 from the field and without a basket in the first 6:45 of the quarter as Memphis used a 16-2 run to go ahead 64-57. The Grizzlies outscored Portland 27-13 in the third quarter, the Blazers hitting five of 20 shots from the field.

Memphis went ahead 80-70 on a 3-pointer by forward Jeff Green as the shot clock expired with 8:48 to play in the game. That was when the Blazers’ late rally began.

Lillard buried a 3-pointer and converted a four-point play to push Portland ahead 88-86 with 1:58 remaining, and McCollum sank a 3-pointer for a 91-88 Portland lead with 1:20 left.

Lee scored on a layup with 18.9 seconds to go, closing the gap to 92-90. Lillard made two free throws to up the difference to 94-90 with 15.1 ticks left.

Gasol scored on a dunk with 8.9 seconds left, but Lillard made another pair at the line with 8.2 seconds to go to wrap things up.

Portland coach Terry Stotts turned away a question about getting back into the series with the win.

“We’re not talking about the series,” Stotts said. “It’s about Game 5. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Every game is an elimination game for us. We’re going to worry about Game 5 and nothing else.”

NOTES: Portland earned its first win against Memphis in eight meetings in 2014-15, including four in the regular season. No opponent has gone 8-0 against the Trail Blazers in a season. San Antonio went 7-1 (3-1 in the regular season, 4-0 in the playoffs) in 1998-99. ... G Mike Conley underwent what the Grizzlies called successful surgery Monday for the facial injury. Coach Dave Joerger isn’t sure when Conley will return to action. “It’s hard to say if it will be a week or a month, or three weeks or three months,” Joerger said before the game. ... F Meyers Leonard became the first Portland reserve with a double-double off the bench in a playoff game since Brian Grant accomplished the feat in 2000.