Lillard heats up as Blazers blast Grizzlies

PORTLAND, Ore. -- For a half, Damian Lillard was mortal.

Then the Trail Blazers’ All-Star point guard kicked into superstar mode, scoring 14 third-quarter points to provide the impetus for Portland’s 115-96 romp past the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night at the Moda Center.

Lillard scored a game-high 27 points, raining in seven of 11 shots from beyond the arc, and guard CJ McCollum added 20 points as the Trail Blazers (4-2) won their third consecutive game.

Guard Courtney Lee led Memphis (3-3) with 18 points, while forward Zach Randolph contributed 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Lillard had only seven points on 3-for-9 shooting in the first half. He scored 13 points -- including three 3-pointers -- in the final 3:47 of the third quarter, then hit another 3-pointer in the first minute of the final period.

Related Coverage Memphis Grizzlies - PlayerWatch

”From the start of the game, I felt good moving around,“ Lillard said. ”I didn’t make shots at the beginning, but I could tell how the ball felt out of my hands. Even the misses felt like they were going on.

“Coach (Terry Stotts) was going to take me out with three minutes left (in the third quarter),” Lillard said. “I asked him to keep me in. That ended up being a huge three minutes for me.”

Lillard is averaging 32 points in Portland’s past three games.

“He really got in a groove,” Stotts said. “He was in a nice rhythm with his shot. He is running the team really well offensively, picking his spots well. His teammates helped him find shots tonight. That lends itself to good shooting as well.”

Portland shot 50.6 percent from the field and 50 percent (15-for-30) from 3-point range. The Blazers also owned the backboards by a 47-36 margin.

“An understatement would be, that was a very good win,” Stotts said. “The offense was clicking after a slow start. Our defense was pretty solid most of the night. We rebounded well. Offensively, we caught fire in the second half. We made shots, but I liked the way we passed the ball and played together.”

Portland outscored Memphis 40-25 in the third quarter to turn a tight game into a rout. Trailing by four points at half, Memphis got even at 62-62 midway through the third. However, Lillard buried long 3-pointers to start and finish a 12-1 run that pushed Portland ahead 74-63.

The Blazers’ advantage was 88-69 after another pair of Lillard bombs from beyond the arc, and forward Ed Davis’ runner at the buzzer took Portland into the fourth quarter with a 90-71 edge.

When Lillard knocked down his sixth 3-pointer of the game to give the Blazers a 95-71 lead early in the final period, it was over.

“They beat us by 20, but it wasn’t that close,” Memphis coach David Joerger said. “They beat us to every single ball, they got backdoors, they got into the lane any time they wanted. Lillard got hot, and every one of their complementary guys just tortured us.”

Memphis ended the first quarter on a 6-0 run to take a 23-18 lead into the second period. Lillard and McCollum shot a combined 1-for-9 in the quarter.

Lillard and McCollum hit back-to-back 3-pointers and center Mason Plumlee had a follow dunk in an 8-0 run that carried Portland into halftime leading 50-46. Lee had 12 points for the Grizzlies at the break.

NOTES: Portland F Meyers Leonard, who sprained his ankle and missed the second half of Tuesday’s game at Utah, made his first five shots against the Grizzlies. He finished with 14 points and five rebounds in 27 minutes. ... Memphis C Marc Gasol, who has dealt with neck spasms for the past couple of weeks, had 15 points and five rebounds Thursday but made only four of 13 shots from the field. ... Portland F Ed Davis, who played a season and a half with Memphis in 2013 and ‘14, said a game against the Grizzlies is particularly meaningful. “The team that gave up on me, with the same coach there?” said Davis, who collected nine points and eight rebounds in 23 minutes off the bench. “Yeah, I take that personal.” ... The Grizzlies’ three losses have been my 30, 50 and 19 points. ... G Damian Lillard has scored at least 20 points and G CJ McCollum at least 15 points in all six of Portland’s games.