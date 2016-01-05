Randolph propels Grizzlies past Blazers

PORTLAND, Ore. -- For his first six NBA seasons, the Moda Center was the home court for forward Zach Randolph.

So every trip back means something a little extra to the Memphis Grizzlies veteran.

“I always play with a passion, especially coming back here,” said Randolph, who came off the bench to match his season high with 26 points and grab a season-high 18 rebounds in Memphis’ 91-78 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night.

“I feel good playing here. I‘m kind of used to the rims. It’s good to get a win where you started at.”

Guard Courtney Lee added 16 points for the Grizzlies, who broke open a tight game late in the third quarter and went on to win for the third time in four outings.

Guards Damian Lillard (17 points) and CJ McCollum (16 points) combined for only 10-for-32 shooting for the Trail Blazers, who also got 15 points and 14 rebounds from forward Al-Farouq Aminu.

Related Coverage Memphis Grizzlies - PlayerWatch

Randolph, who played for Portland from 2001-07, sank 11 of 18 shots from the field, hit all four of his foul shots and grabbed six offensive boards in a stellar 31-minute performance.

“Zach stepped up all night long and carried the load for us, gave us a real go-to guy who everybody could play off of,” Memphis coach Dave Joerger said.

Earlier this season, Joerger moved Randolph to a reserve role in an effort to put together a more effective defensive starting unit.

“I‘m a team-first guy,” Randolph said. “It’s not about me. It’s about winning and whatever Coach (Joerger) thinks is best for the team. Tonight, I was trying to play the paint, hit my shot and be aggressive.”

Portland (15-22) shot only 38.9 percent from the field -- including 7-for-28 from 3-point range -- and committed 22 turnovers that led to 22 Memphis points.

“Memphis did a really good job defending us,” Portland coach Terry Stotts said. “(The Grizzlies) didn’t give us a lot to work with. We finally got a little going in the fourth quarter, but for the most part, it was a real struggle to score.”

Memphis (19-17) shot even worse than Portland, hitting 38.5 percent from the field, including 3-for-15 from beyond the arc. However, the Grizzlies took 19 more shots from the field than the Blazers (91-72), won the rebound battle 52-42 and committed only 13 turnovers.

Randolph had 12 points and seven rebounds to stake Memphis to a 38-34 halftime lead. Both teams shot poorly -- Memphis at 34.8 percent, Portland at 32.4 percent. The Grizzlies were 1-for-8 from 3-point range, the Blazers 1-for-12. McCollum and Lillard had a combined nine points in the half.

First Lillard, then McCollum drained 3-pointers to tie the score at 40-40 early in the third quarter. Randolph and guard Mario Chalmers keyed a 28-9 surge to push Memphis back in front 68-49 late in the period. The margin was 72-52 early in the fourth quarter.

The lead was 80-65 when guard Allen Crabbe and Lillard knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers to cut it to 80-71 midway through the final period. Forward Meyers Leonard sank another trey to draw the Blazers to within 84-76, but it was as close as they were to get.

Neither team could score early. Memphis started 2-for-16 from the field, Portland 2-for-12, and the Blazers led 6-5 with four minutes left in the first quarter.

Memphis went on a 8-0 run to take a 13-6 lead. The Grizzlies finished the quarter 8-for-27 from the field but still took a 17-15 advantage into the second quarter.

The Grizzlies outscored the Blazers 9-2 to make it 26-17, then settled for a four-point edge at intermission.

NOTES: G Damian Lillard returned to the Portland lineup after missing seven games with plantar fasciitis. Lillard shot 4-for-14 from the field, including 2-for-10 from 3-point range, and had seven turnovers in 36 minutes. The Blazers went 4-3 in his absence with CJ McCollum sliding over to the point from shooting guard. ... McCollum came in averaging 30.3 points in his previous four games. ... Memphis G Mike Conley, who had nine points on 3-for-13 shooting in 26 minutes, has been dealing with back issues recently. He did not practice for two days prior to the Grizzlies’ game at Miami on Dec. 29. “Mike is hurt, and he looked hurt, but he gutted it out,” Memphis coach Dave Joerger said. ... The Grizzlies have gone to a smaller lineup over the past dozen games, using small forward Jeff Green at power forward and bringing power forward Zach Randolph off the bench. “We feel it’s helped us a lot defensively,” Joerger said. “Since we’ve made the change, our defensive efficiency has jumped dramatically, and we’re in every game. We’re giving ourselves a chance to win.”