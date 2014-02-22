Preview: Grizzlies at Bobcats

A winning streak will come to an end when the Memphis Grizzlies visit the Charlotte Bobcats on Saturday night. The Grizzlies secured their fourth straight win and the 16th in their last 20 games with a 102-96 victory at home over the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday. Zach Randolph scored 21 points and Memphis received a big boost in the return of guard Tony Allen, who was 4-of-4 from the field in his first action since Jan. 3.

Charlotte has won three in a row for the first time in two months and seven of its last 10 overall to vault into seventh place in the Eastern Conference. The Bobcats once again rode the dominance of big man Al Jefferson (33 points, 10 rebounds) in grinding out a 90-87 win over New Orleans on Friday. Jefferson has recorded at least 30 points and 10 boards in six of his last 11 games, and Charlotte is 5-1 in those affairs.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Memphis, Charlotte)

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (31-23): Memphis is 6-2 on the road against Eastern Conference teams and has the size to try to stifle Jefferson. Randolph, Marc Gasol and reserve big man James Johnson combined for 53 points, 25 rebounds and five blocked shots in the win over the Clippers. With Allen back in the fold and point guard Mike Conley having played two games after a layoff due to a sprained ankle, the Grizzlies - who are now 14-4 since Gasol returned from a knee injury last month - are as complete as they have been in months.

ABOUT THE BOBCATS (26-30): Head coach Steve Clifford said he may not utilize newly acquired guards Gary Neal and Luke Ridnour in this one, which means Charlotte would remain very limited in terms of its perimeter threats. The Bobcats entered Friday ranked 29th in the league with an average of 5.8 made 3-pointers and were able to top New Orleans despite hitting just three - all by Anthony Tolliver - in 15 attempts. It is one reason why Jefferson has averaged 22.4 shot attempts over his last seven games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Memphis has won the last three meetings.

2. Grizzlies SF Mike Miller has scored 32 points on 12-of-19 shooting in the last two games after producing a total of 10 points on 4-of-16 shooting in the previous five contests.

3. Bobcats C Cody Zeller produced a career-high 13 points in 16 minutes Friday night.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 95, Bobcats 94