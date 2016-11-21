Preview: Grizzlies at Hornets

The Memphis Grizzlies are rediscovering their identity on the defensive end, which is leading them back into the win column. The Grizzlies will try to hold a third straight opponent under 75 points when they visit the Charlotte Hornets on Monday.

Memphis, which is enjoying a four-game winning streak, allowed an average of 67.5 points in back-to-back wins at Dallas on Friday and home over Minnesota on Saturday. "We hold our hats on the defensive end, so it really doesn't surprise me when we do things like we did today," Grizzlies guard Tony Allen told reporters after the 93-71 win over the Timberwolves. "...Whenever we're tied together on the defensive end, we're a tough team to beat." The Hornets allowed more than 100 points once in the first seven games but are surrendering an average of 107.6 points in the last five contests. Charlotte dropped a 121-116 decision in overtime at New Orleans on Saturday in which it yielded 47 points in the fourth quarter and overtime.

TV: 7 p.m. FSN Southeast (Charlotte, Memphis)

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (8-5): David Fizdale was brought in as head coach to spark the offense but is guiding Memphis to wins by leaning on the defensive end. "The guys are fully committing to the system," Fizdale told reporters. "They have been healthy and understanding. Seeing our rotation and the guys aren’t really hesitating to make that next effort. They are really working hard at it and this team really wants to be considered one of the elite teams in the conference. I told them we have a lot of work to do to get into that category. We are really working at it." Allen missed four games with a groin injury before returning for the last two and is leading the perimeter defense despite being eased back into the rotation.

ABOUT THE HORNETS (8-4): The positive from Saturday's loss was the play off the bench of shooting guard Marco Belinelli, who went 7-of-9 from 3-point range en route to 22 points and added 10 rebounds and five assists. The veteran sharpshooter was brought in over the summer to extend the offense and is finding his groove by going 13-of-19 from beyond the arc in the last four contests. Small forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (10 points, 13 rebounds) picked up a double-double in the loss as well - his second in four games since returning from a back injury.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Hornets PF Marvin Williams is shooting 26.2 percent from the field in the last five games.

2. Grizzlies PF JaMychal Green scored 19 points on Saturday, snapping a string of seven straight games scoring in single digits.

3. Charlotte took both meetings last season, including a 123-99 drubbing in Memphis on Dec. 11, 2015.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 96, Hornets 92