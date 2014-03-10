Grizzlies 111, Bobcats 89: Mike Conley led a balanced attack with 20 points as host Memphis cruised past Charlotte.

Zach Randolph tallied 16 points and Marc Gasol had 14 points and nine rebounds for the Grizzlies, who pulled within a half-game of the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference. Kosta Koufos scored 11 of his 12 points in the fourth quarter and grabbed 10 boards as Memphis won for the ninth time in 12 games.

Al Jefferson led the Bobcats with 17 points and Chris Douglas-Roberts added 15. Kemba Walker chipped in 11 points on 3-of-13 shooting, part of a 39.8 percent showing from the field for Charlotte.

Randolph scored 10 points in the first quarter and Conley had six in the second as Memphis opened up a 52-44 halftime advantage. It was a six-point margin midway through the third before Conley hit consecutive 3-pointers and Courtney Lee added a three-point play to put the Grizzlies up 71-56, and the lead ballooned to 20 later in the period.

Charlotte got within 16 points less than a minute into the fourth to force a quick timeout for the Grizzlies, who responded with back-to-back dunks by Koufos. The lead grew as large as 26 down the stretch as Memphis easily improved to 17-7 against the East.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Bobcats G Gerald Henderson (calf) missed his fourth straight game. ... Memphis had a 51-40 advantage on the glass and outscored Charlotte 60-46 in the paint. ... The Grizzlies’ bench outscored the Bobcats’ reserves by a 48-32 margin.