Hornets 98, Grizzlies 92

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Guard Kemba Walker took over down the stretch, scoring 11 straight points in the final five minutes, and the Charlotte Hornets pulled out a 98-92 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night.

Walker finished with 22 points, eight assists and six rebounds in a game that saw 15 lead changes and 11 ties.

Walker’s follow shot with 1:55 remaining gave the Hornets the lead for good at 89-88, and then he drilled a clutch 3-pointer with 39.9 seconds remaining to put the Hornets ahead 92-88. He tacked on two more free throws with 22.7 seconds left for a 94-89 lead.

Guard Jeremy Lin hit four free throws in the final 9.9 seconds to wrap it up.

The Hornets (16-13) snapped a three-game losing streak. They had lost five of their previous six.

Guard Nicolas Batum added 20 points, guard P.J. Hairston scored 14, Lin scored 13 and forward Frank Kaminsky scored 10.

The Hornets came out smoking and hit eight of their first 10 3-point attempts, and finished with 14 3-pointers.

Memphis (16-16) probably lost the game at the free throw line, going just 11 of 21. Charlotte was 28 of 32.

Guard Mike Conley led the Grizzlies with 19 points, and forward Zach Randolph and center Marc Gasol scored 18 each.

Charlotte led by 10 in the first quarter before the teams were tied 53-53 at halftime. Charlotte again pulled away and led by 12 in the third quarter, but Memphis rallied again, and it was 74-74 going into the fourth quarter.

NOTES: The Hornets won at Memphis 123-99 on Dec. 11. The Hornets hit a franchise-record 18 3-pointers. ... Hornets C Al Jefferson was back after missing the previous 11 games. He missed six games because of a strained calf and then served a five-game suspension for violating the NBA’s anti-drug policy. ... Hornets coach Steve Clifford decided to continue to start C Cody Zeller, with Jefferson coming off the bench. ... Grizzlies F Matt Barnes was a Hornet this summer for all of 10 days. He came to Charlotte from the Los Angeles Clippers along with C Spencer Hawes in a deal for G Lance Stephenson, then was shipped to Memphis for G Luke Ridnour. The Hornets traded Ridnour to Oklahoma City for G Jeremy Lamb. ... The Grizzlies lead the NBA in free-throw percentage at 81.2 percent. ... The Hornets commit the fewest turnovers in the league (13.0 per game), but the Grizzlies lead the league in turnover differential (minus-9.6). ... The Grizzlies will return home to face the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. ... The Hornets were playing the second game of a four-game homestand. They will face the Lakers on Monday and then the Clippers on Wednesday.