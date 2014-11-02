Gasol’s 3-point play sends Grizzlies past Hornets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- It wasn’t pretty, but the outcome looked real good to the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies gutted out a 71-69 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night and moved to 3-0 on the young season for the first time in franchise history.

Center Marc Gasol led the way with 22 points and gave the Grizzlies the lead for good with a three-point play with 58.9 seconds remaining, and the Grizzlies got two big defensive stops down the stretch.

It was a night when both teams struggled offensively, as the Grizzlies shot 36.3 percent from the field with 19 turnovers and the Hornets shot just 36.1 percent with 20 turnovers.

But the Grizzlies had just enough left in the tank at the end to be able to complete a weekend road sweep. They won at Indiana 97-89 on Friday night.

“Today wasn’t pretty offensively game,” Gasol said. “It felt like a quarter was missing after the game. But we’ll take the win. We had a tough game yesterday at Indiana, too, and we battled a good team and we won, and at the end of the day, that’s all that matters.”

Memphis coach David Joeger was pleased that his team could pull out another tough road win on the second night of a back-to-back, and said the 3-0 start exceeded his hopes.

“It was tough for us to score a basket tonight,” Joeger said. “It seemed like we missed a lot of shots and turned the ball over too much, but on the second night of a back-to-back, I am really proud of our guys. To go 2-1 on your first week, I’d be high-fiving you. But to go 3-0 and beating Indiana on the road is very good. Charlotte is a top-five team in the East.”

The Grizzlies led by 14 in the first half, but ultimately this one came down to the final minute.

Forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist hit one of two free throws to give the Hornets a 69-68 lead with 1:08 remaining.

The Grizzlies worked the ball inside to Gasol on their next possession, and he beat Charlotte center Al Jefferson on a drive and was fouled in the process by forward Marvin Williams. His free throw put Memphis up 71-69.

The Hornets couldn’t score on either of their last two possessions from there. Jefferson was called for traveling with 40 seconds remaining, and then point guard Kemba Walker missed a potentially tying 18-footer with three seconds remaining.

“It was kinda Marc against Al at the end and they took turns going at each other, and it was fun to watch,” Joeger said. “We got to the rim and got the and-one at the end, and then we got stops. So it was a really, really big win.”

Gasol finished nine of 18 from the field for his 22 points. The Grizzlies also got 12 points and 12 rebounds from forward Zach Randolph, and nine points each from guards Mike Conley and Vince Carter.

Jefferson led the Hornets with 19 points, but his traveling violation was critical at the end. Kidd-Gilchrist finished with 11 points and 12 rebounds, and guard Gary Neal scored 10. But Walker, who scored 26 in the Hornets’ overtime win over Milwaukee on Wednesday night, was held to 1-of-11 shooting for five points.

“If you had told me that Memphis was going to have 71 points at the beginning of the game, I probably would’ve thought we would’ve been in good shape,” Jefferson said. “We missed a lot of shots that we normally would make, and I think we let that get us down and got us frustrated. I think we still played great defense, but we let missing shots get to us.”

“Obviously, the majority of the game we struggled on offense,” Hornets coach Steve Clifford said. “If we had defended the way we did the last three minutes, we would have won the game. We didn’t make enough plays to win the game.”

NOTES: The Hornets hung the retired No. 13 jersey of Bobby Phills in the rafters at halftime. Phills died in an automobile accident in 2000. On hand for the ceremony were Phills’ teammates David Wesley, Todd Fuller, Chucky Brown and Dell Curry, and coach Paul Silas. The number was originally retired when the Hornets were in New Orleans. ... The Hornets’ 24-point comeback in a 108-106 overtime win over Milwaukee on Wednesday was the biggest comeback in franchise history. ... The Grizzlies were without G Nick Calathes (suspended list) and G Courtney Lee (concussion). ... Hornets G Jeffery Taylor remains away from the team as the NBA continues to investigate his domestic assault case. Taylor pled guilty on Wednesday and was sentenced to 18 months probation. ... The Hornets will hit the road for a game at New York on Sunday night. The Grizzlies will return home to face New Orleans on Monday night.