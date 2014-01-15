Preview: Grizzlies at Bucks

Marc Gasol is back in action and the Memphis Grizzlies have a chance to get back to .500 when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. Gasol missed 22 games with a knee injury before returning for Tuesday’s victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year contributed 12 points in 24 minutes. It’s unclear how many minutes he’ll receive in the second contest of a back-to-back.

The Grizzlies, who are attempting to defeat the Bucks for the sixth consecutive time, received a season-high 24 points from recently acquired guard Courtney Lee in the win over Oklahoma City. Milwaukee has lost six straight games and owns the worst record in the NBA at 7-30. The Bucks have lost by 16 or more points four times in their latest skid, including Monday’s 116-94 loss to the Toronto Raptors. Milwaukee is just 3-14 at home with its last victorious outing before the home fans coming Dec. 21 against the lowly Philadelphia 76ers.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Memphis), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (18-19): Gasol’s return was kept quiet until shortly before game time Tuesday, perhaps to keep the Thunder from knowing he was going to play. He wore a brace on the left knee and said afterward that the brace bothered him much more than his knee. His Memphis teammates were happy to see him back on the court. “Everybody is excited, especially for him,” point guard Mike Conley said. “He’s been itching to get out there forever and I thought he did great. It gave us a good boost.”

ABOUT THE BUCKS (7-30): Forward Ersan Ilyasova had his best outing of the season with a season-high 29 points to go with nine rebounds against the Raptors. Ilyasova was 11-of-16 from the field and has scored 20 or more points twice in four games after topping 20 just once before the stretch. Forward John Henson is also back from an ankle injury that sidelined him for six games, so Milwaukee is no longer thin in the frontcourt. Henson had eight points, five rebounds and four blocked shots in 17 minutes against Toronto.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Bucks last defeated the Grizzlies on March 28, 2010, in overtime.

2. Memphis G Tony Allen (wrist) has missed five consecutive games.

3. Milwaukee F Khris Middleton is bothered by an ankle ailment and is just 5-of-29 from the field over the last three games.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 97, Bucks 91