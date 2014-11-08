Preview: Grizzlies at Bucks

The Memphis Grizzlies look to keep alive the best start in franchise history and remain one of the league’s few unbeaten teams when they visit Milwaukee on Saturday. The Grizzlies lost all of a 14-point second-half lead in Oklahoma City on Friday night before rallying to take a 91-89 victory and match Houston for the best record in the league. Mike Conley finished a 20-point effort with a last-minute 3-pointer that gave Memphis the lead for good.

The Grizzlies have won seven in a row against the Bucks, including four straight on the road, and will be playing a Milwaukee team that is completing a stretch of four games in five days. The third of those affairs resulted in a 98-95 setback at Detroit on Friday, as rookie Jabari Parker’s season-high 18 points went to waste. Forward Khris Middleton, who had averaged 10.8 points through the team’s first five games, did not play.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Memphis), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (6-0): Memphis hit five of its nine total 3-pointers in the fourth quarter at Oklahoma City, surviving a see-saw affair that was decided largely on the perimeter. Conley and Courtney Lee carried the load, combining to make 6-of-7 triples between them. Since Lee returned from a concussion two games ago, the tandem has made a remarkable 13-of-16 shots from the arc, a big boost for a team that entered Friday night tied for 24th in the league with 5.4 makes from 3-point range.

ABOUT THE BUCKS (2-4): Kendall Marshall had played only 11 minutes in two games before getting his first start Friday night in Detroit. He finished with just three points and four assists in 21 minutes while backcourt mate Brandon Knight had 17 points and nine assists. As head coach Jason Kidd searches for the right formula, eight players saw at least 20 minutes against Detroit but Knight was the only one to play more than 30.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Conley has 16 assists against just one turnover in 64 minutes over his last two games.

2. Milwaukee is 8-for-35 from long distance during its two-game slide.

3. Memphis is 4-0 on the road.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 92, Bucks 86