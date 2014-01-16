Grizzlies hold off Bucks

MILWAUKEE -- This season has been a struggle for Milwaukee Bucks center Larry Sanders.

He signed a four-year, $44 million extension during the summer but got off to a slow start before being sidelined three games into the season after injuring his thumb in a bar fight.

So when Sanders found himself wide open at the 3-point line with two seconds left and his Milwaukee Bucks down three, it was obvious something had gone awry.

“He is not a 3-point shooter,” said Bucks head coach Larry Drew, whose team fell tothe Memphis Grizzlies 82-77 Wednesday night at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. “He should never be in that position. Had we executed the play, we would have gotten a shot from one of the three other guys. He was not an option on the last play of the game for a 3-pointer.”

Milwaukee had cut the Grizzlies’ lead to 80-77 when Sanders drew a goaltending call on forward James Johnson with 1:08 to play. Point guard Brandon Knight missed on an 18-footer that would have cut the deficit to one, but the Bucks denied the Grizzlies on three attempts during the next possession and came up with the ball with 11.1 seconds left.

Drew called a timeout, setting up a play he hoped would force overtime.

Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo inbounded from the sideline while Knight, guard Luke Ridnour and forward Ersan Ilyasova positioned themselves for the shot. But Knight was pushed back by the Grizzlies defense, which also took out Ridnour and Ilyasova, leaving Sanders unguarded near the top of the key.

His shot bounced off the front of the rim and the Bucks came up short once again.

“The play was for me to get it at the top, hopefully looking for an open three, or just something where I had an opportunity to get a shot off,” said Knight, who hit five of the Bucks’ six 3-pointers and finished with 27 points. “I think they played it pretty well. ... They put me in a situation where I had to get the ball out of my hands and Larry caught it with time. It wasn’t what we were looking for. I think they did a good job taking our best options. If we could go back and do it over, we would all do it differently, of course.”

The Grizzlies looked like they were going to put the Bucks away early in the period, opening the fourth with a 12-0 run behind four points from forward Ed Davis and eight from Johnson, who made it a 70-60 game on a dunk with 6:32 to play.

“They put me in to bring energy,” said Johnson, who also blocked six shots in the quarter. “I felt like we wasn’t getting enough fast break points and defensive stops. That’s what I did. I filled the gap. I was ready for whatever came my way.”

Johnson finished with 15 points and Davis 14, leading a Grizzlies bench that combined to score 44 points.

“We got a great burst of energy from Ed Davis and James Johnson,” Grizzlies coach David Joerger said. “Nick Calathes played better; 44 points off the bench, that’s awesome. Marc (Gasol) had a tough night, Zach (Randolph) had a tough night against their length. But we kept battling. A couple of weeks ago we don’t pull this game out. I‘m proud of the growth that we’ve made. That’s a happy locker room.”

Memphis fell behind 8-1 early in the first period but finished the quarter on a 19-2 run to take a 20-10 lead. Milwaukee went 4-of-22 from the field in the quarter but got back on track in the second and pulled within seven by halftime.

The Bucks had missed 15 consecutive shots at one point but made 18 of their next 26, finally pulling even on Knight’s 3-pointer that made it a 51-51 game with 5:33 left in the third.

Knight connected with another 3-pointer to give Milwaukee a 60-58 lead with just under a minute left in the period.

NOTES: Memphis C Marc Gasol was held scoreless over 14 minutes Wednesday, playing for the second straight night since returning from a sprained left knee that kept him out of 23 games. ... Bucks F Khris Middleton did not start but played 12 minutes Wednesday after suffering a sprained ankle in practice Tuesday. He is the only Milwaukee player to appear in every game this season. ... Memphis has won six in a row against Milwaukee and has held the Bucks under 100 points in each of those games.