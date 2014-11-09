Knight, Anteteokounmpo help Bucks hand Grizzlies first loss

MILWAUKEE -- After grinding through four quarters of poor shooting and occasionally sloppy basketball, the Memphis Grizzlies were so close to escaping Milwaukee with their seventh consecutive victory to open the season.

The Milwaukee Bucks, however, had other ideas on Saturday.

Point guard Brandon Knight converted a three-point play with 1.1 seconds to play, giving the Bucks a 93-92 victory over the Grizzlies at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.

Knight’s play clinched the winner for Milwaukee, but it was the play of second-year forward Giannis Antetokounmpo that made the comeback possible.

Antetokounmpo scored 12 of his career-best 18 points in the fourth quarter.

“We played through Giannis and he didn’t settle,” Bucks coach Jason Kidd said. “He was getting the ball in the paint and was able to finish. You could see his growth coming along.”

The Bucks had dug themselves out of a ten-point deficit in the third and got within six heading into the final 12 minutes thanks to a buzzer-beating layup by forward Jared Dudley.

Antetokoumpo gave Milwaukee its first lead since the second quarter by hitting a pair of free throws with 10:31 to play. Guard Tayshaun Prince put the Grizzlies back ahead with a tip-in to make it a 74-73 game but he fouled Antetokoumpo on the other end and after two more makes, it was 75-74 Milwaukee.

Almost single-handedly taking over in the quarter, he scored on three consecutive possessions then found guard Jerryd Bayless open for a 3-pointer with 3:23 left, giving the Bucks an 88-87 lead. He then drew the foul from Randolph on a layup a minute later but missed the free throw that would have given Milwaukee a two-point lead.

The Bucks went stale after that.

Randolph’s layup with 1:29 left put Memphis back ahead and Milwaukee turned the ball over on its next two possessions. The Bucks fouled point guard Mike Conley he made only one of two free throws and the Bucks got the ball back with 8.2 seconds left, setting the stage for Knight’s dramatic game-winning play.

“We were looking at a couple of things,” Kidd said. “We wanted to look at O.J. (Mayo) for a three but it was taken away. We looked at the three first and when it didn’t present itself, the next part was to drive to the hoop and (Knight) did a great job keeping his composure, not rushing and finishing the play.”

The toughest part was making the free throw since Milwaukee struggled to even get to the foul line. The Bucks were 8-of-11 from the line while the Grizzlies were 31-of-34.

That discrepancy kept Memphis in the game. The Grizzlies, playing on the road for the third time in four nights, shot just 35.4 percent from the field and were 3-of-14 from beyond the arc.

”We didn’t do a good enough job executing throughout the whole game and we paid for it at the end,“ said Memphis center Marc Gasol, who finished with 18 points and four rebounds. Eventually, you make mistakes and it’s going to catch you.”

Randolph led the Grizzlies with 22 points and pulled down 14 rebounds with six coming on the offensive end. Memphis also got 11 points from Lee, who also added eight rebounds.

“They beat us to too many basketballs,” Memphis coach Dave Joerger said. “We had to play our guys big minutes last night and we played them big minutes tonight. We missed some shots, we just didn’t get enough from other places.”

Memphis began the day tied with Houston for the best record in the league but remain tied with the Rockets, who lost to undefeated Golden State, for the most victories in the league this season.

NOTES: The Grizzlies’ 6-0 start had been the best start in franchise history and the Grizzlies’ 4-0 road record was also the best ever for the team, which moved from Vancouver after the 2000-01 season. ... Bucks rookie F Jabari Parker is the first teenager in 30 years to record multiple double-doubles in his first three career games. ... He had a career-high 18 points Friday at Detroit and is the leading scorer among rookies at 11.3 points per game. ... The Bucks began the day leading the NBA in steals with 10.33 per game.