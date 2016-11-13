Bucks pick up 106-96 win over Grizzlies

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Bucks' promotional department selected Saturday to be "Superhero Night" at the Bradley Center, dressing the team's platoon in-game entertainers in various costumes.

But the most popular hero of them all just happened to be wearing a Bucks uniform.

Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo did a little bit of everything for the Bucks, scoring a game-high 27 points while grabbing six rebounds with five assists, four steals and four blocked shots as the Bucks held off the Memphis Grizzlies for a 106-96 victory at the Bradley Center.

"That's Giannis," Bucks coach Jason Kidd said. "As a team, as fans ... that's just what we expect. He gives you your money's worth.

"He set the tone early and throughout the game, offensively and defensively. You take for granted his defensive hustle, coming back to block shots or change shots on layups. He did a great job for us in that aspect. On the offensive end, he took what the defense gave him."

Antetokounmpo hit 9 of 13 shots on the night, pacing an offense that connected at a 52.9 percent clip.

The Bucks got a big boost off their bench from Michael Beasley, who hit 6 of 8 shots from the floor to finish with a season-high 19 points. Malcom Brogdon also added 12, including two 3-pointers.

"Unbelievable contribution," Antetokounmpo said. "It's a great help from the bench. We need that."

Marc Gasol led Memphis with 18 points and Vince Carter added 17 in 34 minutes off the bench. The Grizzlies also got 15 points from Mike Conley and 12 each from Chandler Parsons and Zach Randolph while shooting 44.9 percent from the field but only 20 percent (6 of 30) from beyond the arc.

"We had a lot of really rushed possessions with no detail," Grizzlies coach David Fizdale said. "We were kind of sporadic and scattered. I was proud of the way we fought back like we always do but at the end, we just didn't execute at a high level."

Milwaukee went up 13 after Parker found Antetokounmpo in transition for an alley-oop with 2:08 left in the first half, but the Bucks turned the ball over three times the rest of the way and Memphis closed with an 8-0 run to go into the break down only 44-39.

The Grizzlies tied the score at 68 when Carter hit two free throws with 1:18 left in the third quarter, but the Bucks responded with a 14-4 run, capped with a baseline dunk from Parker to make it 82-72 with 10:38 left.

From there, the Grizzlies switched to a zone in an attempt to slow down the Bucks, but it had little effect as Milwaukee stayed patient and finished with a 50-38 advantage on points in the paint.

"Any time you have movement against a zone, you can beat it," Kidd said. "But if you stand around against a zone, which is what they're trying to make you do, it's easy to guard. You have to tip your cap to the guys against the zone; they did a great job of getting the ball in the middle and guys executing and being able to score."

Memphis got within three points with under three minutes to play. Antetokounmpo hit the back end of two free throws, then forced a turnover and fed Greg Monroe underneath for a layup, putting Milwaukee back up six.

"We couldn't (get) stops," said Gasol, who scored 14 points in the second half. "When we had the lead, the difference was we got stops but if you start trading buckets again, you're going to be at a disadvantage."

NOTES: Memphis SG Tony Allen remained unavailable because of sore right groin. Allen has played in four games this season, averaging 5.8 points and 4.5 rebounds. "I'm really missing him," Grizzlies coach David Fizdale said. "When you have a first-team all-defender out, that's a big blow. But he's been working his tail off and leading from the sidelines. He's really trying to help these young guys but it will be a welcomed return when we get him back. ... Bucks F Jabari Parker scored 16 points Saturday night and is averaging 22.0 points on 48.5 percent shooting over his last six games. Parker had made 43.8 percent of his 3-point shots during that the last five contests before going 0-for-4 against the Grizzlies. ... Milwaukee and Memphis split the season series a year ago, with each team winning on its own court. The Grizzlies have lost two straight meetings at the Bradley Center.