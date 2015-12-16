Preview: Grizzlies at Bulls

The Chicago Bulls have followed three straight losses with three consecutive wins to kick off a five-game homestand. The Bulls will try to make it four in a row on Wednesday against the visiting Memphis Grizzlies, who are struggling to find consistency as well.

Memphis joined the small ball revolution by removing Zach Randolph and Tony Allen from the starting five prior to a 100-97 loss to the Miami Heat on Sunday and kept the smaller set during a 112-95 triumph over the Washington Wizards on Monday. “The two main guys who benefit from the spacing is Jeff Green and Mike Conley,” Grizzlies coach Dave Joerger told reporters. “Jeff Green really took advantage of it (on Sunday), had a big night, got up 20 shots and was aggressive. Those kind of things make more guys threats and so we just have to learn to play that way.” Chicago made a similar switch with Joakim Noah heading to the bench prior to the start of the season and is still adapting to coach Fred Hoiberg’s scheme. The latest change moved Tony Snell into the starting lineup, and he responded with 16 points and 11 rebounds in 37 minutes on Monday.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN, CSN Chicago

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (14-12): The lineup changes only work if veterans like Randolph buy into new roles, and so far it seems to be working for Memphis. “It’s different. I’ve got to learn how to adjust to it,” Randolph told reporters. “But as long as I go out there and keep playing hard, whether it’s eight minutes or five minutes, I just need to go out there and do what I can do.” Randolph managed eight points in 21 minutes on Monday while six others reached double figures.

ABOUT THE BULLS (14-8): Chicago trailed by five points at the half against NBA-worst Philadelphia on Monday before dominating after the break and going onto a 115-96 win. “We obviously have an issue right now with playing with the right energy,” Noah told reporters. “I think that it’s definitely something we need to (change). This team has an identity of playing with intensity and the right energy. That’s been our identity for a while now. I think it’s up to us to find that, play hard the whole game.” Noah collected 15 rebounds and eight assists in 22 minutes off the bench on Monday.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The road team has taken each of the last five in the series.

2. Chicago F Nikola Mirotic is 7-of-11 from 3-point range over the last two games.

3. Allen (knee) sat out the last two games and is day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Bulls 96, Grizzlies 93