Grizzlies weather storm, beat Bulls

CHICAGO - A weaker team would’ve crumbled, but the Memphis Grizzlies didn’t once the Chicago Bulls made a strong late push Monday night at the United Center.

After the Bulls overcame a 13-point deficit with a 17-4 run in the fourth quarter to take an 88-84 lead with 5:58 left, the Grizzlies outscored Chicago 17-3 the rest of the way for a 101-91 victory.

Point guard Mike Conley and forward Jeff Green each scored five points in the run and guard Tony Allen scored four to seal the win, which split the two-game season series.

“We’ve seen pretty much everything as a group,” Conley said. “This group’s been together for a long time, so we know that with time you can make some plays and you can chip into leads. They made a great run at us there. We decided to hunker down defensively for three or four possessions. Then we executed offensively.”

Marc Gasol led all scorers with 23 points for the Grizzlies (45-18), including 15 in the third quarter to stave off another Bulls’ comeback bid. His older brother, Pau, scored 13 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Chicago (39-26). The double-double was his NBA-leading 43rd and tied his career high set in 2010-11 with the Los Angeles Lakers.

“Defense was the key for the whole game,” Marc Gasol said. “Offensively, we made some shots and that made them come out of the (paint), but defensively, that was the key. Even though they made some tough shots, we were able to contain them and play an aggressive game on the defensive end.”

Green finished with 19 points, Zach Randolph scored 16 points and Allen added 11 points for Memphis, which hasn’t lost in Chicago since Jan. 1, 2012. Guard Tony Snell led the Bulls with 21 points, rookie forward Nikola Mirotic scored 18 and guard Aaron Brooks added 15.

Chicago, which tied its season-long losing streak at three, is currently without injured forward Taj Gibson, and starting guards Derrick Rose and Jimmy Butler. The Bulls also played their fourth game in five days, losing the last three.

“Our margin of error is smaller, but we are battling,” Pau Gasol said. “We work hard to give ourselves a chance.”

The road team has now won five straight games in the series, and Memphis improved to 21-11 on the road, the second-highest road win total in the league.

The key is defense.

“You’re not going to hold a team to zero points for the whole game,” Marc Gasol said. “They’re going to make some shots, they’re going to make a run, but if you play through it and stick to what you believe and what you practice in the game plan, more than likely you’re going to be in a good situation to win the game.”

That’s exactly what happened against the Bulls.

Memphis scored the first five points of the fourth to build its biggest lead of the game, 78-65, but the Bulls stormed back. Led by Snell, they erased the deficit with their big run during a 3:05 span.

Snell, who scored 11 points in the fourth, drilled two 3-pointers and added a dunk. Snell and Hinrich buried 3s following a timeout to give the Bulls the 88-84 lead they couldn’t protect.

“I thought the second shot hurt us down the stretch,” Chicago coach Tom Thibodeau said. “Even though we were shorthanded, the fight was strong but we came up short. With four games in five nights, I thought they put in a great effort.”

NOTES: Bulls PG Derrick Rose met with reporters for the first time since undergoing meniscus surgery Feb. 27 to relieve pain in his right knee. Rose said the plan is to return this season, but he won’t come back unless he feels 100 percent healthy. “The way I‘m feeling right now, it’s a good chance I’ll come back,” Rose said. “Whenever I‘m ready to step back on the court, that’s when I‘m going to come back.” ... Rose isn’t cleared to jump yet, but he is doing rehab work to strengthen his legs and is able to take shots flat-footed. ... Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau didn’t have much to update on the status of reserve PF Taj Gibson (ankle sprain). Gibson is still day-to-day. ... Grizzlies G Russ Smith and C/F Jarnell Stokes are still on D-League assignments and not with the team.