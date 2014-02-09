Preview: Grizzlies at Cavaliers

Visiting the free-throw line wasn’t part of Memphis’ winning formula on Saturday and the Grizzlies may need directions to the line when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. Memphis shot one free throw in the victory over Atlanta, setting a mark for fewest free throws in an NBA game in the shot-clock era in the 79-76 victory. “Wow! Wow! Wow!” Grizzlies forward Zach Randolph said after viewing the postgame box score. “That whole game – wow!”

There hasn’t been much to wow about in Cleveland as the Cavaliers lost six in a row before ending the skid by beating the Washington Wizards on Friday. Cleveland fired general manager Chris Grant on Thursday due to the team’s poor performance and the victory over the Wizards leaves Cleveland 16 games under .500. Memphis has won 12 of its past 15 games and will be without point guard Mike Conley (ankle) for the fifth straight game while the Cavaliers hope to have forward Luol Deng back from an illness.

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (27-22): Guard Courtney Lee was the only Memphis player to attempt a free throw and the one he took and made came after a defensive three-second call. The Grizzlies were even stronger on defense than usual by holding Atlanta to 25 total points over the second and third quarters and forcing 21 turnovers, leading to 22 points. Memphis has held the opponent under 100 points in 12 of its last 13 contests, including four games in which it limited the opposing team to 81 or fewer points.

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (17-33): Cleveland received 58 bench points in the win over Washington with guard Dion Waiters performing well with 24 points. Waiters was one of the players who felt the firing of Grant sent a message through the roster. “The energy was different,” Waiters said afterward. “You guys knew what was at stake after going through a situation like what we went through. So we knew we had to come out there and play hard, and face adversity.” Waiters had just six total points on 3-of-15 shooting in the previous two games before hitting 11-of-18 shots against the Wizards.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Memphis lost seven straight games in Cleveland before beating the Cavaliers there last March.

2. Cleveland has topped 50 bench points in back-to-back games and 10 times overall this season.

3. Grizzlies SG Tony Allen (wrist) will miss his 18th consecutive game.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 90, Cavaliers 81