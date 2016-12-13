Preview: Grizzlies at Cavaliers

The Memphis Grizzlies just walloped one of the participants in last season's NBA Finals and now they look to beat the other when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday. Memphis dominated the Golden State Warriors from start to finish on Saturday and led by as many as 30 points before settling for a 110-89 trouncing.

The Grizzlies have rattled off six straight victories and won 13 of their past 16 games, and they will get a stern test with a home-and-home against the defending-champion Cavaliers. Memphis held Golden State to a season-low point total and is hanging together well despite a heavy dose of injuries, including a back injury to standout point guard Mike Conley. Cleveland owns a four-game winning streak and shot a season-best 57.5 percent from the field during Saturday's 116-105 win over the Charlotte Hornets. Forward LeBron James scored a season-best 44 points and had 10 assists for his ninth career game with at least 40 points and 10 assists.

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (17-8): Forward JaMychal Green is a strong contributor and the 26-year-old is averaging 13.6 rebounds over the past five games after collecting 14 points and 10 boards against the Warriors. Green, who is averaging 9.6 points and 7.9 rebounds, started every game this season and recorded three double-doubles in the past five contests while collecting double digits on the boards in all five. Standout center Marc Gasol is playing at an even higher level and is averaging 25.5 points and is 11-of-23 from 3-point range during the six-game winning streak.

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (17-5): James reached 7,000 career assists against the Hornets to become the first frontcourt player in NBA history to reach that figure. The 31-year-old also is the only player in NBA history to have 27,000 points, 7,000 rebounds and 7,000 assists and clearly relishes the achievement. "That's the triple threat of me. To rebound, to pass, to put the ball in the hole a little bit," James told reporters. "It's just an honor. I'm just blessed. To be the only one to put up those numbers is pretty cool because this is the game I love. It's the game I watched my whole life growing up, so it's incredible."

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Grizzlies are just 4-15 in Cleveland but one of the victories occurred last season - 106-103 on March 7.

2. Cleveland PG Kyrie Irving scored just 11 points on 4-of-13 shooting against the Hornets after scoring 20 or more in each of the previous 12 games.

3. Memphis SG Tony Allen matched his season high of 19 points against Golden State and is averaging 15.5 over the past four games.

