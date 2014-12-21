Cavaliers 105, Grizzlies 91: LeBron James collected 25 points and 11 assists and Dion Waiters scored 21 points off the bench as host Cleveland cruised past Memphis.Kyrie Irving scored 17 points and dished out 12 assists for the Cavaliers, who have won 11 of their last 14. Anderson Varejao added 18 points and seven rebounds and Shawn Marion scored 11 in a reserve role for Cleveland, which shot 60.5 percent.

Marc Gasol racked up 23 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Grizzlies, who were without starters Zach Randolph (knee) and Tony Allen (eye). Jon Leuer scored 16 points, Vince Carter added 12 off the bench and Mike Conley contributed 11 as Memphis lost its second straight game after a six-game winning streak.

Gasol baskets brought Memphis within four on three occasions late in the third quarter, but Marion hit a 3-pointer with four seconds left to send Cleveland into the final stanza with a 77-70 advantage. It was a five-point spread when Irving’s jumper started an 8-0 burst, and the Grizzlies didn’t get closer than eight points the rest of the way.

The Cavaliers led from wire to wire, as Irving knocked down a 3-pointer on their first possession and Varejao scored eight points during a 20-6 run to start the game. The Grizzlies clawed back within three after one quarter, but Cleveland shot a blistering 64.9 percent in the first half and led 52-41 at the break.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Cleveland improved to 15-3 at home against the Grizzlies. … Memphis was 1-of-16 from 3-point range, its first game without at least two 3-point field goals since Dec. 30, 2013. … Cleveland SF Mike Miller, who scored 21 points Friday against Brooklyn, went scoreless with only one shot attempt but registered four assists.