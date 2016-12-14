Love, Cavs dump Grizzlies

CLEVELAND -- Kevin Love scored 29 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, and LeBron James added 23 points, eight assists and six rebounds in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 103-86 victory against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday.

On a night when Cleveland was without guard Kyrie Irving, J.R. Smith broke out of a deep shooting slump and filled in admirably with six 3-pointers and 23 points. Irving complained of tired legs during Saturday’s win against the Charlotte Hornets, so the Cavs’ medical staff chose to rest him to give him three full days off.

Zach Randolph scored 18 points and grabbed five rebounds in his first start this season for the Grizzlies, who were without All-Star center Marc Gasol. Like the Cavs, the Grizzlies chose to rest their star despite already being short-handed. Mike Conley and Chandler Parsons are two of five Grizzlies out with injuries.

Andrew Harrison and Troy Williams each scored 13 points for Memphis (17-9).

These two teams are seeing a lot of each other over a 48-hour period. Both teams flew to Memphis after the game and will complete the rare home-and-home Wednesday at FedEx Forum.

Cavs coach Tyronn Lue isn’t sure yet how he likes playing the same team on consecutive nights.

“We’ll see after the next game,” he said. “It’s good, though, because you don’t have to change, go watch film and try to prepare for a different team. Having a back-to-back with the same team, I know (defensive coach Mike) Longabardi loves it, because you don’t have to prepare twice. It’s the same team you’re playing again. Basically playing two games in one. So from a standpoint of preparing for a team and getting ready, it makes it easy.”

After the Cavs (18-5) led by 22 in the first half and maintained a 58-43 lead at the break, the two teams combined to miss 30 of 41 shots in the third quarter and commit nine turnovers.

A jumper by Toney Douglas pulled the Grizzlies within 75-66 early in the fourth, but Channing Frye’s 3-pointer stemmed the momentum. The Cavs pushed the lead back out to 20 before Lue cleared the bench in the final minutes.

NOTES: The Cavs and city of Cleveland announced a $140 renovation project for Quicken Loans Arena that will be evenly split between taxpayers and the team. Once the project is completed, the league has agreed to bring the All-Star Game back to Cleveland for the first time since 1997. ... G Kyrie Irving sat out Tuesday’s game to rest. He is expected to return Wednesday when the Cavs complete the home-and-home with the Grizzlies. He was replaced in the starting lineup by DeAndre Liggins. ... F LeBron James was honored as Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson of the Year at a gala Monday night in New York. ... Vince Carter returned to the Grizzlies after missing seven games with a strained right hip. ... Memphis C Marc Gasol sat out Tuesday’s game to rest. Coach David Fizdale said benching him had been predetermined based on the Grizzlies’ schedule.