Preview: Grizzlies at Celtics

The Memphis Grizzlies are adjusting to the absence of Marc Gasol and aim to perform better in their second game without the standout center when they visit the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. Gasol suffered an injury to his left knee against San Antonio on Friday and will miss approximately six weeks and the Grizzlies struggled without him in Monday’s 93-86 loss to Houston Rockets. Boston has won back-to-back contests following a six-game losing skid.

Journeyman Kosta Koufos is starting in place of Gasol and has eight points and a season-best 13 rebounds in the loss to Houston. The young Boston club has been streaky, opening with four losses before winning four straight and then losing six in a row before winning the last two. “We’re continuing to play as a team and we’re continuing to get better every day,” forward Jared Sullinger explained. “I think that’s the biggest thing with a young group of guys like us. Anybody could easily go their separate ways but it seems like we got closer as games got tougher.”

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Memphis), CSN New England (Boston)

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (7-7): Memphis has tallied just 86 points in each of its last two games – both losses – with the other two members of its “Big Three” struggling. Point guard Mike Conley was a woeful 2-of-14 shooting while scoring 10 points against the Rockets and power forward Zach Randolph had just 13 points and six rebounds to snap a streak of five consecutive double-doubles. Conley and Randolph typically play off Gasol’s versatility and the open looks both players often get will be harder to come by without a scoring-minded center.

ABOUT THE CELTICS (6-10): Forward Gerald Wallace emerged from a season-long slumber with 17 points while playing 36 minutes off the bench against the Bobcats. Wallace had scored just 20 total points over the previous six games before he and coach Brad Stevens had a sit-down meeting to discuss his performance. “My main thing was to be aggressive,” Wallace said after the stellar showing. “I had a talk with Coach and the main thing he wanted me to do was go out and play the way I know how to play and not worry about anything else.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Memphis has won the last three meetings, including a 95-88 victory Nov. 4.

2. Celtics G Jordan Crawford has picked up his play by averaging 19 points and 6.3 assists over the past three games.

3. Grizzlies G Tony Allen had a season-high six steals against Houston, marking the third time he has had four or more this season.

PREDICTION: Celtics 92, Mavericks 89