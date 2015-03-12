Celtics pull out victory over Grizzlies

BOSTON -- Fans showing up at TD Garden Wednesday night were excited about seeing the scrappy Boston Celtics and their dynamic new point guard Isaiah Thomas.

But it didn’t take long to realize Thomas was out with injuries suffered on a hard foul by Dwyane Wade in Miami Monday night, meaning the Celtics would have to face the team with the third-best record in the NBA without him.

It didn’t matter. They won, anyway, pulling out a 95-92 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies to move to within a game behind the losing Charlotte Hornets in the battle for the final playoff spot.

“We had a soldier down so we had guys step up tonight,” forward Jae Crowder said after his 16 points off the bench helped Boston to its third win in the last four games.

Said guard Avery Bradley, who returned from a three-game absence with an elbow injury with 17 points, including the 3-pointer that wrapped things up: “It means a lot for us. Even winning those two games we won on the road, we get a chance this Friday to go up against a team (Orlando) that beat us (the only loss on the trip) and get our revenge.”

The Celtics outscored the Grizzlies, No. 2 in the West, 8-2 over the final 51.6 seconds to record their 27th win, two more than last season.

Brad Stevens’ first as an NBA coach.

Asked about his team pulling out a gutty win, Stevens said, “This team was gutty before and sometimes it goes your way and sometimes it doesn‘t. But today it did.”

Rookie guard Marcus Smart, 0-for-6 from the floor before scoring with 3:50 left, converted an old-fashioned 3-point play off an inbounds pass to put Boston ahead to stay with 51.6 on the clock. Center Tyler Zeller was then fouled on a rebound and made two free throws with 39.8 left to make it 93-90.

Former Celtics forward Jeff Green then converted his own rebound with 29 seconds remaining but Bradley nailed his long 3-pointer to put it away with 7.9 seconds left.

Bradley scored his 17 points despite going 1-for-8 from 3-point range. Forwards Crowder and Kelly Olynyk came off the bench with 16 and 15 points, respectively, Olynyk with six rebounds and both players with three assists. Zeller had 12 points and nine rebounds.

It was Olynyk’s best game since returning from an 18-game absence with an ankle sprain.

Guard Mike Conley, carried off the court by teammates after suffering an apparent leg injury in the third quarter, returned in the fourth and hit eight points in the final 6:55. He led the Grizzlies (45-19) with 20 points, while former Celtics guard Tony Allen had 16 points and forward Zach Randolph 14 points and eight rebounds.

”We came out and we walked around,“ coach David Joerger said of a slow start. ”We were casual and it happens over and over and we haven’t learned our lesson. So then we’re not focused, we had 21 turnovers, we didn’t guard, they just did anything they wanted to.

“It’s really disappointing.”

Memphis was 13 of 13 from the foul line but didn’t shoot a free throw in the fourth quarter. And while they turned the ball over an uncharacteristic 21 times, the Celtics, normally careful with the ball, coughed it up 17 times.

“It’s tough, sometimes we play the level of our competition and we’re successful in our comebacks and able to pull out a win -- and sometimes it bites us in the butt,” said Memphis guard Vince Carter, who added, when asked about the pesky Celtics, “We just didn’t do the job that we were supposed to do, plain and simple.”

Boston built an eight-point lead in the first half but the teams stumbled and fumbled to a 39-39 tie at the break -- Memphis turning the ball over 12 times and Boston nine.

NOTES: G Isaiah Thomas, who has provided so much production and excitement since coming to the Celtics, was out with bruised right elbow and lower back suffered on a fall after a hard hit by Dwyane Wade on Monday night and is very doubtful for games Friday and Saturday. “It’s his bruised lower back, there’s a lot of swelling and it’s been an uncomfortable two days for him,” coach Brad Stevens said. ... The Grizzlies are loaded with former Celtics after F Jeff Green joined Gs Tony Allen and Courtney Lee at the trade deadline. Green exchanged embraces with former teammate during warmups and received a warm ovation when introduced. He was 4 of 13 from the floor and didn’t talk to the media after his 11-point game. ... The Grizzlies are at Washington on Thursday night and the Celtics host the Orlando Magic on Friday. ... Boston G Marcus Smart received his February rookie of the month award before the game.