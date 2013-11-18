Preview: Grizzlies at Clippers

The Memphis Grizzlies ousted the Los Angeles Clippers from last season’s playoffs and now look to hand Los Angeles its first home loss of the season in Monday’s contest. Memphis has started a four-game road trip with consecutive victories and would like to prevent the Clippers from equaling the best home start in franchise history. Los Angeles is 5-0 at the Staples Center while Memphis went 24-17 on the road in 2012-13 and is 2-3 this season.

The Clippers and Grizzlies also met in the 2012 postseason when Los Angeles won the series. The Clippers are averaging 109.3 points during a four-game winning streak, the most recent victory being 110-103 over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday. Memphis delivered a 97-86 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday as power forward Zach Randolph excelled with 22 points of 9-of-12 shooting to go with 10 rebounds.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Memphis), Prime Ticket (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (5-5): Center Marc Gasol has put together back-to-back splendid all-around performances, collecting 19 points, nine assists and eight rebounds against the Kings after having 18 points, eight rebounds and eight assists two nights earlier against the Lakers. “I always try to be who I am and I always help out,” Gasol said after the win over Sacramento. “I really don’t care about numbers. I really don’t. Teams go through struggles during stretches of the season. Ours have come to start the season.”

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (7-3): Power forward Blake Griffin scored a season-best 30 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in the win over the Nets but also provided a scare when he went down with a left foot injury. He returned to the game a few minutes later to finish off one of his top performances of the campaign. “It just scared me not knowing what exactly it was or what that feeling was,” Griffin said after his sixth consecutive performance of 22 or more points. “I’ve never felt that before, but I can put full weight on it without an unbearable amount of pain.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Los Angeles won three of the four regular-season meetings last season before Memphis took the playoff series in six games.

2. Clippers PG Chris Paul is attempting to become the first player to open a season with at least 10 points and 10 assists in 11 straight games since Magic Johnson in 1990-91.

3. Memphis F Mike Miller didn’t attempt a shot in 21 minutes against Sacramento after going 5-of-18 the previous two games.

PREDICTION: Clippers 107, Grizzlies 102