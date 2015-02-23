Preview: Grizzlies at Clippers

The Memphis Grizzlies attempt to ride the momentum of an impressive comeback when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday. Memphis trailed by 13 points in the fourth quarter on Sunday before rallying for a 98-92 road win over the Portland Trail Blazers to record its 40th victory of the season. Los Angeles has rolled off four consecutive wins with center DeAndre Jordan excelling by averaging 20.8 points and 20 rebounds during the stretch.

Marc Gasol had 21 points in the victory over Portland but he also had a bigger outing against the Clippers on Nov. 23, producing 30 points on 13-of-18 shooting and grabbing 12 rebounds during a 107-91 win. It took the Grizzlies a bit of time to shake off the rust against Portland – they hadn’t played since Feb. 11 – before erupting for 60 second-half points. Los Angeles is coming off a 126-99 trouncing of the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, a contest in which the Clippers made 14 3-point baskets.

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (40-14): Memphis has won 15 of its past 18 games and could be on the verge of making a run at top-seeded Golden State in the tough Western Conference. The wins keep piling up even though standout power forward Zach Randolph hasn’t reached 20 points this month and point guard Mike Conley is just 9-of-30 shooting over the past three games despite having 15 points against Portland. Shooting guard Courtney Lee starred with 19 points on 6-of-8 shooting against Portland but he has scored six or fewer points on four occasions this month.

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (37-19): Coach Doc Rivers has been less than thrilled with questions suggesting the team is better off without star forward Blake Griffin (elbow). Rivers refuted that Griffin’s absence is a blessing-in-disguise – for example, Jordan is thriving without Griffin – and is more interested in making all the pieces fit upon Griffin’s return. “Hopefully your team gets a little tougher mentally because they have to survive without a key guy,” Rivers told reporters. “Hopefully a couple guys get into a rhythm and start playing better and build their confidence.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Clippers are 23-7 at home, while the Grizzlies are 17-9 on the road.

2. Los Angeles SG J.J. Redick had 24 points against Sacramento on Saturday and is averaging 19.7 points over the last three games.

3. Memphis had 13 steals – including four by G Nick Calathes – in the win over Portland.

PREDICTION: Clippers 103, Grizzlies 99