Preview: Grizzlies at Clippers

The Memphis Grizzlies have regained the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference and will try to stay there when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday. Memphis is a half-game ahead of third-place San Antonio after notching an 89-88 victory over the Utah Jazz on Friday.

The Clippers have won four straight games and hold the No. 5 position in the West but are just one game behind the Grizzlies. Los Angeles is itching for the playoffs to arrive as it has won 11 of its past 12 games. “We’ve been about business,” power forward Blake Griffin told reporters. “I like our attitude and resolve going into games.” The Grizzlies have won four of their past five games, and a Monday visit to play the Golden State Warriors looms after the contest against the Clippers.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, NBATV, SportSouth (Memphis), Prime Ticket (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (54-25): Point guard Mike Conley sat out the Utah contest with a sprained right foot and it is uncertain whether or not he will play against Los Angeles. Beno Udrih stepped into the starting lineup and scored 20 points on 9-of-13 shooting and is averaging 17 points on 14-of-21 shooting over the past two games. Center Marc Gasol had a solid all-around game against Jazz with 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (53-26): A priority over the final three games is getting sharpshooter Jamal Crawford back on track. The backup guard missed 17 games due to a calf injury and was rusty in his return against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday when he scored four points in 19 minutes, and he said his return was timed with the playoffs in mind. “Do I feel like I’m in rhythm and my timing is there and I’m in tip-top shape? No, not at all,” Crawford told reporters. “But I don’t have that luxury right now. I have to try to get it back as best as I can in games.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Memphis has won two of three against the Clippers this season, including a 90-87 victory in Los Angeles on Feb. 23.

2. Grizzlies G/F Tony Allen (hamstring) is expected to miss his seventh straight game.

3. Los Angeles SG J.J. Redick scored 27 points in the win over the Lakers and has scored 20 or more in eight of the past 12 games.

PREDICTION: Clippers 101, Grizzlies 97