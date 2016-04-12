Preview: Grizzlies at Clippers

The Memphis Grizzlies will try to emerge from a difficult stretch when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday. The injury ravaged Grizzlies have lost eight of their last nine games to slip behind the fifth-place Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference playoff race.

Los Angeles resides in the fourth spot and is playing terrific by winning five straight games and nine of its last 10. Power forward Blake Griffin is back in the mix and had 17 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in Sunday’s 98-91 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. Memphis is trying to regain the No. 5 spot from Portland but has been sabotaged by a plethora of injuries. The Grizzlies did put a superb effort on Saturday before falling 100-99 to the NBA-best Golden State Warriors.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, TNT, Prime Ticket (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (42-38): Power forward Zach Randolph posted the first triple-double of his career when he had 28 points, 11 rebounds and a career-best 10 assists in a 113-102 win over Los Angeles on March 19. Randolph is struggling with his shooting as he enters this contest and is just 12-of-39 over the past two games. Small forward Matt Barnes had a stellar showing against the Warriors by contributing 24 points and a season-high 15 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season.

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (52-28): Griffin missed 45 games due to quadriceps and hand injuries and a four-game suspension and no longer appeared rusty during 33 solid minutes against the Mavericks. “He started playing with amazing force and energy defensively and got his hands on balls,” coach Doc Rivers told reporters. “You’ve got to figure out a way sometimes to get yourself into the game, and that’s what he did.” Backup shooting guard Jamal Crawford is averaging 26 points over the past two games, making four 3-pointers in each outing.

1. Randolph has averaged 27 points as the teams have split two meetings this season.

2. Memphis SG Tony Allen (hamstring) is questionable after missing the Golden State game.

3. Los Angeles SG J.J. Redick made all four 3-point attempts while scoring 20 points against Dallas for his first 20-point outing since March 20.

PREDICTION: Clippers 102, Grizzlies 97