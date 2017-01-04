Preview: Grizzlies at Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers have seen their season-worst six-game losing streak come to an end and are hoping to turn around their fortunes. But they likely won't have point guard Chris Paul once again when they host the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.

Paul is listed as doubtful with the left hamstring injury that has caused him to miss six of the past seven games and coach Doc Rivers isn't in any hurry to see the standout on the court. "We're just going to take our time," Rivers told reporters. "... It's all big picture. He's not playing until he's 100 percent." Memphis dropped to 1-1 on a four-game California excursion after suffering a 116-102 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. Grizzlies center Marc Gasol played despite a sprained left ankle and contributed 22 points, seven assists and six rebounds in the defeat.

TV: 10:30 p.m. FSN Southeast (Memphis), Prime Ticket (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (22-15): Point guard Mike Conley scored 21 points against the Lakers for his second consecutive 20-point outing after missing two games with a toe injury. Conley has played in only eight of Memphis' past 19 games after a late November back injury caused him to miss nine contests. Small forward Chandler Parsons continues to struggle to make a contribution and is averaging 2.8 points on 8-of-32 over the past six games after having two points on 1-of-6 shooting against the Lakers.

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (23-14): Los Angeles limited Phoenix to 38.2 percent shooting from the field in Monday's 109-98 victory in a performance reminiscent of the many strong defensive efforts the team put together early in the season. The Clippers were the best defensive team in the league in November and have since struggled and now rank ninth in scoring defense at 102.9 points per game. "I don't know what's been wrong," shooting guard J.J. Redick told reporters. "The frustrating part to me is that we were a top five defense last year and have proven this year that we can be a top defense, and we've just been awful on that side of the ball."

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The teams split two meetings earlier this season with Conley scoring 30 points in both contests.

2. Los Angeles C DeAndre Jordan collected 20 rebounds against the Suns and is averaging 17.3 boards over the past four games.

3. Memphis PF JaMychal Green (facial injury) departed Tuesday's game and X-rays were negative but his status is uncertain.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 103, Clippers 102