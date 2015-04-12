Clippers pull into tie for second in West with win

LOS ANGELES -- With the Los Angeles Clippers grinding out a win over the Memphis Grizzlies, the race for the top seeds in the Western Conference playoffs tightened even more Saturday night.

Forward Blake Griffin and shooting guard J.J. Redick scored 18 points apiece and the Clippers posted a 94-86 victory over the short-handed Grizzlies at the Staples Center.

Center DeAndre Jordan finished with 16 points and 16 rebounds as the Clippers (54-26) moved into a three-way tie with the Grizzlies and the San Antonio Spurs for the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference. Point guard Chris Paul had 15 points and 14 assists for Los Angeles.

“I know it is confusing, but when you do figure it out, you let us know,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said of the jam of conference teams jockeying for position behind the top-seeded Golden State Warriors. “It’s not just us. There are several teams who do not know who they will be playing in the first round. Every team has scouts all over the place covering different teams at the same time, and every team’s staff is going to be exhausted. In the end, it makes us all even.”

Forward Zach Randolph had 21 points and 13 rebounds for the Grizzlies (54-26). Forward Jeff Green added 15 points and point guard Ben Udrih scored 14.

The Grizzlies lost forward Marc Gasol to a left ankle sprain in the first half. They already were playing without point guard Mike Conley, who missed his second game in a row with a right foot sprain, and guard Tony Allen, who has been out seven straight games with a left hamstring strain.

“Any time one of your best players goes out, it changes a lot, but we still had a chance to win the game,” said Randolph, who hit 8 of 19 shots from the floor and also had five assists. “A couple of mistakes here and there, a couple of rebounds here and there, it could have gone either way. We just couldn’t finish it out.”

Even without those major contributors, they battled the Clippers until late in the contest.

“I‘m so proud of our guys. We played our tails off,” Memphis coach Dave Joerger said. “We played for the next play. We held a very potent offensive team to 39.5 percent field-goal percentage. I can’t be prouder of this team. The difference in the game was shooting.”

The Grizzlies made 44.2 percent of their shots from the field to 39.8 percent for the Clippers. However, Los Angeles canned 6 of 27 3-pointers to 2 of 9 for Memphis.

A 3-pointer by Redick gave the Clippers an 82-79 lead with 5:09 remaining, and they never trailed again. Two free throws by Griffin stretched the margin to 91-83 with 2:22 left. Memphis managed to cut the gap to five but go no closer.

“Guys stepped up and made shots,” said Griffin, who missed 15 of 21 shots from the floor but made all six foul shots. “Chris made shots, DeAndre made free throws, J.J. made shots and Matt (Barnes) made plays. It was a collective effort. It is never easy to get a win against these guys, but we fought down the stretch.”

The Grizzlies never trailed by more than six in the first half and were down 52-49 at the half. The Clippers increased their lead to double figures in the third quarter. They used a 15-4 surge for a 69-58 advantage after a jumper by Paul with 4:37 left in the third.

Memphis, though, answered with a 10-0 surge to end the quarter, a bucket by backup guard Nick Calathes to cap it and pull within 69-68.

“We were making stops. That’s what got us back in the game,” said Udrih, who was 6-of-9 shooting from the field. “They made shots down the stretch, in the last couple of minutes, and they won the game.”

NOTES: The Clippers signed reserve G Lester Hudson to a multiyear deal. Terms were unavailable. Hudson has played in three games, averaging 2.3 points and 1.7 steals. ... The Grizzlies hold a 16-9 road record against Western Conference opponents. ... The Clippers lost two of the previous three meetings but beat the Grizzlies 97-79 in the last clash on Feb. 27 in Memphis. Saturday’s victory even the series at two wins each. ... The Grizzlies visit the Golden State Warriors on Monday before hosting the Indiana Pacers in the regular-season finale on Wednesday. ... The Clippers host the Denver Nuggets on Monday before closing the regular season at the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.