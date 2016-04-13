Clippers cruise past slumping Grizzlies

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Clippers tuned up for the postseason with a rout of the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night.

Austin Rivers scored 14 points to lead six Los Angeles players in double figures, and the Clippers pounded the Grizzlies 110-84 at Staples Center.

Defense is what makes the world go round, according to Clippers coach Doc Rivers, and his club exhibited plenty of it against Memphis.

“You can see how focused we have been. Really good,” Doc Rivers said. “We are starting to take away individual strengths. If a guy goes right, you can see everybody is low enough to the right arm. Our talk is better. I love the way we’re playing defense right now.”

Los Angeles point guard Chris Paul had 12 points and 13 assists, Blake Griffin contributed 12 points and seven rebounds, and Jeff Green collected 13 points. J.J. Redick and Paul Pierce each scored 11 points for the Clippers, who have won six in a row and will enter the playoffs as the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference.

The Clippers (53-28) rested all of their starters in the fourth quarter.

“Our defense was pretty consistent all night,” Paul said. “I think the ball movement was great. We shared the ball. Most of all, we are healthy.”

Zach Randolph scored 14 points and Jarell Martin had 12 for the Grizzlies (42-39). Lance Stephenson and Xavier Munford chipped in 11 points each.

Memphis, which has dropped nine of its last 10, fell into a sixth-place tie with the Dallas Mavericks (42-39) in the Western playoff chase

Though the Grizzlies are only a game back of the fifth-place Trail Blazers, they can’t catch Portland. The Grizzlies close out their regular season Wednesday night in Oakland, where they will meet the Golden State Warriors, who will be going for an NBA-record 73rd win of the season.

“Tomorrow night is for history,” Grizzlies coach Dave Joerger said. “I have no doubt we will be motivated to play.”

Los Angeles used its motivation in the first half to pull away from the undermanned Grizzlies, who were without Tony Allen due to a sore left hamstring. Memphis previously lost stars Marc Gasol and Mike Conley for the season.

“It is great that we took care of business tonight,” Griffin said. “Memphis is clearly banged up.”

Despite the injuries that have plagued Memphis most of the season, Joerger was disappointed with the effort.

“We did not play with enough force tonight,” Joerger said. “We had some bad early turnovers, and I think once the Clippers felt it was going to be easier for them, they relaxed and got very confident with their shooting. It was a rough night for us, but the Clippers are a very tough team, and I wish them the best of luck in the playoffs.”

Los Angeles led 29-22 after the opening quarter before seizing control in the second period. The Clippers, who outscored the Grizzlies 32-21 in the second, rolled to a 61-43 advantage at the break largely behind their shooting. They shot 59.5 percent from the floor and converted seven of 11 (63.6 percent) from 3-point range. They limited the Grizzlies to 38.6 percent shooting and only three of 12 3-pointers (25 percent).

For the game, the Clippers made 54.7 percent to 40.7 percent for the Grizzlies. Los Angeles hit 12 of 25 3-pointers to five of 20 for Memphis. The Clippers also forced 16 turnovers by the Grizzlies while committing 11.

Memphis never made a run in the second half.

“It was definitely a winnable game, but they were hitting shots and we could not hit shots,” said Randolph, who made seven of 15 attempts. “They ran right past us and just had more energy, which is why they won the game.”

Redick scored all of his points in the first half, connecting on four of eight field-goal attempts and three of six treys. The effort from long distance allowed him to tie his franchise record for 3-pointers with 200.

Clippers guard Jamal Crawford got the night off Tuesday, and Paul, Redick, DeAndre Jordan, Griffin and Crawford will not play in Wednesday’s regular-season finale at Phoenix.

NOTES: Los Angeles will open the postseason against either the Trail Blazers or the Mavericks. Memphis will face either the second-seeded San Antonio Spurs or the third-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder. ... Four former Clippers are on the Grizzlies’ current roster -- F Matt Barnes, F Zach Randolph, G Jordan Farmar and G Lance Stephenson. Stephenson was obtained for F Jeff Green on Feb. 18.