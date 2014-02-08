Preview: Grizzlies at Hawks

Memphis and Atlanta are both aiming to halt two-game losing streaks when the Grizzlies visit the Hawks on Saturday. The Grizzlies won 11 of 12 games before suffering back-to-back losses to the Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks and will be without point guard Mike Conley for the fourth consecutive game. Atlanta won five of seven games before hitting a rough patch with losses to the Indiana Pacers and New Orleans Pelicans.

The Grizzlies won their first game without Conley – it was against the lowly Milwaukee Bucks – before averaging just 86.5 points in their back-to-back losses. Nick Calathes is filling in at the point and he committed six turnovers against Dallas after having zero in each of his first two starts in place of Conley. Atlanta blew a seven-point fourth-quarter lead in the loss to New Orleans and was outrebounded 50-38. The Hawks lost to the Grizzlies 108-101 in Memphis earlier this season in the first meeting.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, SportsSouth (Memphis, Atlanta)

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (26-22): Power forward Zach Randolph has scored 23 or more points in five of the last nine games as his early-season doldrums have become a distant memory. Randolph scored 25 points in the loss to Dallas and fell one rebound short of his fourth straight double-double. The veteran is finding more room to operate inside with center Marc Gasol back from a knee injury and has recorded 30 double-doubles while averaging 17.5 points and 10.6 rebounds.

ABOUT THE HAWKS (25-23): Second-year forward Mike Scott has scored in double digits in a career-best 13 straight games and is averaging 14.3 points during the stretch. Little was expected of Scott when Atlanta tabbed him in the second round of the 2012 draft and he averaged 4.6 points in 40 games as a rookie before blossoming this season. Scott is averaging 9.4 points despite seeing limited action early in the season before having his role increased in late December. Scott made four 3-pointers in the loss to the Pelicans and is 11-of-22 from behind the arc over the last six games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Atlanta has won six of its last seven home games against the Grizzlies.

2. Memphis G Courtney Lee scored 22 points in the loss to Dallas for his second 20-point outing in 15 games since joining the club.

3. Hawks F DeMarre Carroll is 18-of-34 from 3-point range over his past eight games.

PREDICTION: Hawks 101, Grizzlies 99