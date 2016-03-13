Hawks, 95, Grizzlies 83

ATLANTA -- Center Al Horford and forward Paul Millsap combined for 38 points and 15 rebounds to help the Atlanta Hawks defeat the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies 95-83 Saturday and sweep the two-game season series.

Millsap scored 21 points on 8-of-16 shooting with seven rebounds and five assists. Horford scored 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting and added eight rebounds and two assists.

Atlanta has won four of its last five games.

“It comes down to us doing everything defensively that we can to not give them any baskets,” Hawks forward Thabo Sefalosha said. “Protecting the key is a big part of that. We did that tonight. Al was huge.”

Memphis was without veterans Vince Carter, Chris Anderson, Mike Conley, Zach Randolph, Brandan Wright and Marc Gasol due to various ailments. That meant extended minutes for center Alex Stepheson and guard Ray McCallum, who were signed on Saturday morning, and Briante Weber, who signed on Friday and got his second start at point guard.

“This was a hard game,” Memphis coach Dave Joerger said. “We played our tails off. Sometimes it’s not pretty but we’re going out there and competing.”

Atlanta (37-29) also got 18 points from guard Jeff Teague, who scored his 6,000th career point on a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter. Teague had four 3-pointers and added seven assists. Forward Thabo Sefolosha added 13 points and 11 rebounds and guard Kyle Korver scored 15.

The Grizzlies (39-27) got a solid performance from veteran guard Lance Stephenson, who came off the bench to score 18 points, 12 in the first half. Guard Tony Allen had 15 points and nine rebounds and guard Jarell Martin had 10 points.

Atlanta showed the effects of a 14-game road trip early in the game against the Grizzlies.

”It was a little bit of a strange game,“ Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer said. ”We got down early going into the second quarter. Just proud of the group for getting themselves right.

“Defensively, I thought we were pretty good for most of the game. Offensively, the ball movement especially in the second half was good.”

Memphis took a 22-18 lead after one quarter when it outrebounded Atlanta 18-12 and had a 7-1 advantage on the offensive glass. The Grizzlies kept it up in the second quarter and took a 12-point lead when Hairston scored on a fast break basket after a steal to make it 31-19 with 8:45 left in the half.

That’s when the Hawks began to get back in the game. Sparked by a pair of 3-pointers by Teague, Atlanta went on an 18-6 run and tied the game with 3:05 left on a basket by Millsap.

Atlanta continued to pour it on and built the lead to 10 points when Horford grabbed an offensive rebound and slammed it to give the Hawks a 49-39 lead with 29.5 seconds left. Atlanta led 49-41 after two quarters.

Memphis was able to get as close as five points early in the third quarter, but Atlanta regained the momentum and led by as many as 16 points. Atlanta led 71-58 after three quarters.

Atlanta gave most of its second-unit point guard minutes to veteran Kirk Hinrich, who provided some stability after regular backup Dennis Schroder missed both field goals and turned it over twice in three minutes. Schroder did not return and Hinrich played 16 minutes with three assists and three rebounds.

NOTES: Memphis signed G Ray McCallum and C Alex Stepheson to 10-day contracts. McCallum averaged 2.2 points and 1.1 assists in 8.3 minutes in 31 games before being waived by San Antonio on Feb. 29. Stepheson played 16 games in the D-League and averaged 18.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists. McCallum is expected to provide depth at guard, where Mario Chalmers was waived due to a season-ending Achilles injury and Mike Conley was ruled out for 3-to-4 weeks on Saturday because of Achilles tendinitis. ... The Grizzlies were also without F Vince Carter, who left Friday’s game with a lower leg injury and did not play on Saturday. ... Up next: Atlanta hosts Indiana on Sunday, while Memphis plays again on Monday at Houston.