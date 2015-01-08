Teague, Korver fuel flurry as Hawks beat Grizzlies

ATLANTA -- It’s getting harder and harder to doubt the surprising Atlanta Hawks.

Guards Jeff Teague and Kyle Korver fueled a last-minute flurry and led the Hawks to a 96-86 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday in a battle of first-place teams at Philips Arena.

With the Hawks clinging to an 86-84 lead with 2:40 to play, Teague and Korver hit back-to-back 3-pointers, electrifying the home crowd and jumpstarting Atlanta’s closing push.

“The crowd was great tonight,” Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “When Kyle hit that three, it was like a playoff atmosphere.”

It’s another big win over a quality opponent for the Hawks, who have won six in a row and 20 of 22 overall to take over first place in the Eastern Conference. Atlanta has wins over the Cleveland Cavaliers, Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers during their current streak.

Teague finished with a game-high 25 points, and Korver added 14 points with four 3-pointers.

The Grizzlies (25-10), who were without star forward Zach Randolph for the ninth straight game, got 17 points from point guard Mike Conley and 16 from center Marc Gasol. Memphis missed Randolph, though, and coach David Joerger said he was scrambling to find the right combination.

“We have to get another playmaker on the floor,” said Grizzlies coach David Joerger. “We’re going to have to start playing multiple point guards (at the same time). We’ve got to be able to get inside of defenses.”

Atlanta (27-8) drilled 13 of 25 3-pointers to improve to 15-3 at home this season. Center Pero Antic hit three 3-pointers, and forward Mike Scott came off the bench to hit a pair of threes.

Hawks forward DeMarre Carroll took a shot to his eye and crumpled onto the floor in the third quarter. The game had to be stopped, and Carroll was helped to the locker room with the Grizzlies leading 50-49. He returned later in the third quarter to spark a Hawks’ run.

The Hawks forced 21 turnovers with 17 steals.

“The activity defensively is hopefully creating turnovers,” Budenholzer said. “We’ve been talking about doing it within our principles and within how we defense. When our activity is at a high level, then we can be solid and still create turnovers.”

The Grizzlies scored only six points in the final seven minutes of the third quarter and trailed 69-57 heading into the fourth quarter.

Memphis wasn’t going away, though. A 3-pointer from point guard Nick Calathes cut the Atlanta lead to 74-72 with 7:20 to play. Calathes tied the game a minute later on a layup off a nice feed from Gasol.

The Hawks led for the majority of the first half, despite being outrebounded 25-16. Atlanta made nine 3-pointers to overcome the rebounding disadvantage and took a 49-44 lead into halftime. Scott came off the bench to hit two 3-pointers in the first half. Teague had 12 points in the first half.

”I think every night is a measuring stick,“ Gasol said, ”but especially against a good defensive team like (the Hawks). “They are a really good team. They play together, they share the ball and they have a lot of shooters.”

NOTES: Memphis forward Zach Randolph, who is nursing a sore knee, participated in pregame shootaround, but was ruled out 40 minutes before tipoff. Randolph has missed the nine straight games, with the Grizzlies going 4-5 without their star forward. ... The Hawks entered the game in first place in the Eastern Conference. It is the latest in the season they have held first place since winning the conference in 1993-94. The 24-8 start is the best in franchise history. ... NBA spokesperson Mike Bass told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the Hawks “are not moving to another market.” The team is up for sale, and potential ownership groups in Seattle reportedly are preparing bids.