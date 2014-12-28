Grizzlies find energy to handle Heat

MIAMI -- On a four-game losing streak, missing standout forward Zach Randolph and having lost in overtime on Friday night, the Memphis Grizzlies had every excuse to lose on Saturday against the Miami Heat.

But the Grizzlies, operating on short rest -- they didn’t get to their Miami hotel rooms until after 3 a.m. -- summoned the strength to defeat the Heat 103-95 at AmericanAirlines Arena.

“We’re used to the back-to-backs -- there was no difference in that,” said Grizzlies center Marc Gasol, who had a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds.

The Grizzlies built a 19-point lead in the third quarter before, perhaps, the short-rest issue showed itself as they allowed the Heat to rally.

Miami cut its deficit to one point on seven different occasions in the second half but as never able to gain the lead.

Memphis went 10 of 10 on free throws in the final two minutes to put the game away.

“If you’ve watched all our games this season ... we play like that pretty much all the time,” said Gasol, who added three assists and two blocks. “We always seem to find a way to make the game close and interesting for the ratings.”

Point guard Mike Conley led Memphis (22-8) with 24 points, and the Grizzlies improved to 10-4 on the road.

“We had to earn this one,” said Conley, who had 10 points in the first quarter. “(The Heat) wasn’t going to give it away.”

Miami (14-17), which was led by shooting guard Dwyane Wade’s 25 points, slipped to 6-11 at home.

“We played a good game, gave ourseleves a chance to win,” Wade said. “That’s all we can do.”

Forward Danny Granger had 18 points off the bench and forward Luol Deng had 16 points for Miami.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was encouraged by the performance of Granger, 31, who has been injured for much of the past three years.

Granger, who started 422 games in seven years with the Indiana Pacers, has started just four games in the past three seasons. But he is beginning to find his form off the bench.

“Very encouraging,” Spoelstra said of Granger’s performance. “I‘m happy to see him moving like this. He has told the training staff that he hasn’t felt like this in three or four years.”

The Heat also got a strong effort from starting center Chris Andersen, who went 5 of 5 from the field and had 13 points in 25 minutes.

Memphis, which led 27-16 after the first quarter, got off to a strong start on both ends of the court. The Grizzlies shot 57.1 percent from the floor, including 2 of 2 on 3-pointers. They also held Miami to 43.8 percent shooting from the field, forcing five turnovers.

“We came out flat in the first quarter,” Spoelstra said. “It was a turnover-fest.”

The Grizzlies extended their lead to 57-41 at halftime. Memphis shot 64.7 percent in the second quarter, which is when Gasol got 10 of his points.

The Heat shot 61.1 percent in the third quarter, outscoring the Grizzlies 28-15 and entering the fourth quarter trailing 72-69.

Deng scored 10 points in the third quarter as the Heat became more aggressive, outrebounding Memphis 13-8 and outscoring the Grizzlies 14-4 in the paint.

But the Grizzlies held off the Heat and Memphis coach Dave Joerger was pleased with the way his team played overall.

”We challenged our guys to defend better, and (the Heat had only) 10 points for the longest time in the first quarter,“ he said. ”(The Heat) got rolling a little bit in the third quarter -- they got running out on us.

“But every time they got to one or two (-point deficit), I thought we executed very well. We got stops when we needed to, and if we play that hard, we’re going to get a lot of wins.”

NOTES: Grizzlies PF Zach Randolph (sore right knee) missed his fourth straight game. ... The Grizzlies had allowed teams to shoot just 43.8 percent against them before Randolph got hurt. In the first four games after his injury, opponents shot 50 percent. ... Heat PF Chris Bosh (calf) missed his eighth consecutive game. C Justin Hamilton (concussion) also sat out. ... Heat C Chris “Birdman” Andersen, a 13-year career backup, started his sixth consecutive game due to Miami’s injuries. But he -- in his colorful way -- said it was not problem: “Birdzilla is just in a different habitat (now). I wake up; I start my day. I throw some breakfast in the microwave, and I press start. So starting ain’t nothing to ‘Zilla.” ... Andersen started with Gs Mario Chalmers and Dwyane Wade and Fs Luol Deng and Shawne Williams. It was the first time in six weeks Miami used the same lineup for four straight games.